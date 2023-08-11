Are These The Coolest New Golf Shoes On The Market Right Now?
Nike has brought back its Tiger Woods signature TW13 shoes in a brand new finish and they look great.
The newest addition to the Nike golf shoe range has been hotly anticipated, as the Tiger Woods signature TW13 model has returned to the shelves. Relaunched 10 years after the first version of the TW13 was released, Nike has updated the iconic shoes with an ultra-sleek new colorway that is once again likely to take the golfing world by storm. The Nike Tiger Woods TW13 re-release comes in an awesome looking finish - Photon Dust/Iron Grey/Light Smoke Grey - a move away from the classic colors of white (pictured below on the feet of Tommy Fleetwood) and black also available in this shoe.
This new finish will certainly stand out on the course and the new TW13's come with some of the high-quality features you’d expect from a Nike golf shoe.
With a full grain waterproof leather body, a hybrid outsole, and integrated traction, the TW13 was designed in collaboration with Woods to offer the same fit and feel as the shoes he ran and trained in - a combination of comfort and performance.
Using Nike’s Dynamic Fit system, these shoes aim to offer targeted support, and with Flywire-infused nylon straps to secure the foot in place, so you should get stability when you need it during your round.
On the launch of the new shoes, Nike said: “On the 10th anniversary of possibly the most popular Tiger Woods shoe ever, we're re-releasing the iconic design as our 1st true Tiger retro, an ahead-of-its-time game-changer. It offers the unique fit and feel of Nike Free technology for all-round comfort and roaring post-putt fist pumps. The outsole helps keep you steady, so you can channel your Tiger-esque club twirls after ripping a massive tee shot down the middle of the fairway.”
Other features include six removable spikes for maximum versatility, a shoe bag included, and a two-year waterproof warranty. With these advanced features and the stylish new color, these quite possibly might be the coolest golf shoes currently on the market, and we will be looking to test them as soon as possible!
You can get the brand new shoes right now and given the popularity of the shoe and the limited edition nature of the finish, we would expect them to sell quickly.
While we've not yet had a chance to test the new Nike TW13s, we have had plenty of opportunities to test out the rest of Nike's vast array of golf shoes.
Similar shoes to the TW13s in the range include the Nike Air Zoom Victory Tour 3 golf shoes, which we ranked amongst the best golf shoes on the market in every department. With outstanding comfort and feel, and a great look, there was very little we could find wrong with these five-star shoes. Nike also has plenty of spikeless options on the market, including the Nike Air Max 270 G golf shoes, which also offer extreme comfort and a sneaker-style aesthetic. Additionally Brooks Koepka's Nike Infinity Tour NEXT% gave us outstanding performance as well.
-
-
