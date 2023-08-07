Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

This week, 70 players head to TPC Southwind for the first leg of the 2023 FedEx Cup Playoffs!

Whittled down from 125 to 70 players this year, we are missing some big names this week at the FedEx St Jude Championship. With the likes of Justin Thomas, Adam Scott, Shane Lowry, and Billy Horschel missing the playoffs this year, what will this event look like?

Below, we will look into the top three favorites at the FedEx St Jude Championship, to see who are the most likely winners of this week's event!

Who are the Favorites at the 2023 FedEx St Jude Championship?

Scottie Scheffler (+750) - Get the best Scottie Scheffler odds with Bet365

Scottie Scheffler almost missed the cut last time out at the Open Championship, but he rallied back in true Scheffler fashion to eventually post another top-25 finish, with a final-round 67.

Despite finishing down the board, Scheffler ranked 3rd in SG Tee to Green, and 13th in SG Approach at Royal Liverpool, to show his long game is still in great shape.

There is little reason to think Scheffler won't contend again this week, as he has done all season.

Scheffler's play this year suggests he should have won more than he has this year, so maybe a big win in the FedEx Cup Playoffs is the perfect remedy.

He missed the cut here 12 months ago but has two top 15 finishes on the course to his name, so he should not be overlooked.

Rory McIlroy (+800) - Get the best Rory McIlroy odds with BetMGM

Rory McIlroy has played great golf in 2023, but he's ultimately fallen short of expectations again, having gone another calendar year without a win in the major championships.

One thing McIlroy has done consistently though is win the FedEx Cup, having been crowned champion in 2016, 2019, and 2022.

McIlroy was the first three-time FedEx Cup winner, with Tiger Woods the only other player to win it more than once, but can he make it four this year?

The Northern Irishman is adrift of both Scheffler and Jon Rahm in the FedEx Cup standings right now, but can he move closer this week, with a big week at TPC Southwind?

McIlroy has posted seven-straight top 7 finishes and now returns to a course where he has finished 4th and 7th in a regular PGA Tour event.

Jon Rahm (+900) - Get the best Jon Rahm odds with Bet365

Jon Rahm looked like he was tailing off after an incredible start to the season, which led to his first Masters win.

Rahm bounced back in a big way at the Open Championship though, where he finished T2, charged largely by a Saturday 63.

The Spaniard has played at TPC Southwind on three occasions, posting two top 7 finishes in that time.

Rahm was the best finisher of these three favorites in this event last year, as he finished 5th, in what was the first renewal as a FedEx Cup Playoffs event.

Other Contenders at the FedEx St Jude Championship

There are several other players that will get in the mix at the 2023 FedEx St Jude Championship, here are some other leading contenders.

Tommy Fleetwood (+3300) - Tommy Fleetwood has finished inside the top 10 in five of his last eight starts. Add in the fact he finished 4th at this course four yeara ago, and you have another big contender, in the form of the Englishman.

Tom Kim (+4500) - Tom Kim, if recovered from the ankle injury he suffered in Liverpool, looks a big player in this week's field. He has finished 6th at the Scottish Open, and 2nd at the Open Championship in his last two starts, and returns to TPC Southwind, where he finished 13th last year.

