Tiger Woods Masters Odds: How to Bet on Tiger at Augusta

Tiger Woods returned to golf at the Genesis Invitational back in February, which was his first start since the 2022 Open Championship at St. Andrews. He now returns to Augusta a year after a strong start saw him head into the weekend inside the top 20.

What are his chances this week, now that he has the week at Riviera under his belt? There he started well, opening with a round of 69, and he bettered that again on Saturday, with a 67, that saw him sit inside the top 26 heading into Sunday.



Has Woods done enough to prove his fitness, and his chances of success at Augusta, just four years after winning his fifth Green Jacket? Let's take a look at several Tiger Woods Odds below, to see how to bet on Tiger at Augusta.

Can Tiger Woods Still Win at Augusta?

This is probably the question on most people's lips when it comes to talking about Tiger Woods at Augusta, but there is no easy answer.



Many wrote Woods off ahead of the 2019 Masters, and he went on to win that week, but he had also won the 2018 Tour Championship, and was in good form heading into the event, which is very different from this time around.



Woods' last win came in the same year of his latest Masters victory, as he went wire-to-wire, to win the 2019 ZOZO Championship.



Tiger has only posted one top 10 since his last win when finishing T9 at the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open. Following that week at Torrey Pines he's only been able to play 12 times, never finishing higher than 37th.

His 45th at Riviera was encouraging, but as it stands, we have little reason to believe Woods can repeat the heroics of 2019, given everything that has happened since that famous win.

The sportsbooks will always keep the GOAT onside, no matter how unlikely he is to win, and his outright odds of +8500 hardly scream value at this stage.

Tiger Woods Placement Bets: Will Woods Finish inside the top 20 or top 40?

Winning may finally be beyond Woods at this stage, especially with all the best players in the world in the field, and instead, we should be focusing on his performance should he make it through the cut.

Making the weekend here last year was a tremendous achievement, and he was 19th going into the weekend. A pair of weekend 78s highlights the struggles Woods faces when it comes to playing four rounds, but can he hold on this time?

A top 20 bet is ambitious, but he's been inside that number after 36 holes in his past two Masters starts, and he was 26th after 54 holes at Riviera in February, so it's not an impossible task, especially if scoring is tough.

A top 40 bet may well be the ideal solution, as you will protect yourself against a slide down the leaderboard.

Tiger Woods is +225 to finish inside the top 20 with DraftKings Sportsbook

Tiger Woods is -175 to finish inside the top 40 with FanDuel Sportsbook

Tiger Woods Masters Odds Summary

To conclude, Tiger Woods' chances of winning the 2023 Masters look slim given the current circumstances, as he's not played nearly enough golf to have any confidence, despite his legendary status, and impeccable course form.

