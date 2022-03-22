Qatar Masters Golf Betting Tips 2022

Who is the GM Tipster backing to win on the DP World Tour this week in Qatar?

Qatar Masters Golf Betting Tips 2022

With Europe’s big cats in Texas duelling for the Match Play millions, and a good few more choosing to play the PGA Tour’s second-tier event in the Dominican Republic, there’s precious little meat on the bone in Doha this week for the Qatar Masters.

One who won’t be there is 66/1 Steyn City winner Shaun Norris but runner-up Dean Burmester is back for more - and 14/1 favourite in a wide-open week. Deano had the winner by the short and curlies but let him off the hook and I pass him over in favour of fellow South Africans, Justin Harding and George Coetzee.

Although Justin Harding missed the cut at Steyn City, two rounds of 70 were not exactly a disaster and there is every reason to believe he can turn the tables on his fellow South Africans at the scene of first European Tour win in 2019. Both Harding’s victories have come in March - he went on win in Kenya last year - and his best form this campaign has come in desert golf, fourth in Dubai and ninth at Ras Al Khaimah.

The last two Qatar Masters, won by Jorge Campillo and Antoine Rozner, came at a different venue, Education City, and Harding has to be pleased that the long-established Doha course, a 7401-yard par 72, is back on the rota. Three birdies in the last four holes separated him from the pack the last time Doha hosted the Masters, Harding’s 13-under score getting him home by two from a group of seven who shared second place.

One of that septet was George Coetzee who played well enough last week to merit a second go in the staking plan for a tournament due to have been played seven weeks ago but was postponed for Covid reasons until now.

Long gone are the days when big names were lured by handsome appearance fees to bolster the field. What we are left with is a contest where the local shamal wind will play a part in identifying the winner.

With his short, telephone-box swing, Harding handles wind better than most but there a few with recent form who could challenge, not least Open silver medalist and Rookie of the Year Matti Schmid, the young German who tied third at Steyn City. That was his best finish to date but there’s plenty more to come.

I also put in a word for Marcus Kinhult who was third at Doha in 2018 and eighth in Kenya the last time we saw him. The Swede is still waiting to add to his lone European success in the 2019 British Masters and there’s nobody here to frighten him.

Pablo Larrazabal, triumphant at Pecanwood two weekends ago, has course form (fourth in 2018) and is a definite threat while Jordan Smith is a model of consistency.
Twice a runner-up already this year and a decent 16th last time out at Steyn City, nobody deserves a W more.

Qatar Masters Golf Betting Tips 2022

Jeremy Chapman
Jeremy Chapman

Celebrating my 50th year tipping and writing about golf. Tipped more than 800 winners (and more than 8000 losers!). First big winner Lee Trevino at 8-1, 1972 Open at Muirfield. Biggest win £40 each-way Ernie Els at 80-1 and 50-1, 2012 Open. Most memorable: Giving the 1-2-3 at 33-1, 50-1, 33-1 out of 4 tips from a field of 180 in 2006 Pebble Beach Pro-Am.  According to one bookmaker “Undoubtedly one of the greatest tipping performances of all time”. Lowest handicap 9 Present handicap 35.6. Publications tipped for: Sporting Life, Racing Post, Racing&Football Outlook, Golf World, Golf Weekly, Golf Monthly, Fitzdares Times. Check our Jeremy's latest tips at our Golf Betting tips home page

