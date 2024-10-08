Open De France Betting Picks, Predictions And Odds

The DP World Tour season is reaching its sharp end and there are only five events remaining before the Race To Dubai champion is crowned and 10 eagerly sought-after PGA Tour cards are handed out.

First up is the Open de France, the penultimate European event of the campaign, which features a strong field and any number of fancied home stars - from Matthieu Pavon to Victor Perez and Romain Langasque.

Many of the French players this week are either in good form or have at least won this year already, so the chances of a home winner are as strong as ever at a tournament where a Frenchman has lifted the trophy three times in the past 20 years.

The player who triumphs this week is going to have to make the most of their birdie chances, with higher winning scores seen here than at many other DP World Tour events. Since 2010, only three times has the winning total been -13 or better - although two of those occasions were in the past two seasons (Guido Migliozzo -16, 2022 and Ryo Hisatsune -14, 2023).

In this article, a few of the Golf Monthly team will share their favorite and outside picks for the 2024 Open de France...

Ryo Hisatsune poses with the 2023 Open de France trophy (Image credit: Getty Images)

Open De France Golf Betting Preview 2024: The Course

Le Golf National's L'Albatros course is a 7,247-yard par-71 layout which opened in 1990. It has hosted many a high-profile event since, most recently the Paris 2024 Olympic Games and the 2018 Ryder Cup.

Four players hold the course record of 62 which, before 2022, had been held exclusively by Eduardo Romero for 17 years. Rasmus Hojgaard equalled that number at the Open de France a couple of years ago before his brother Nicolai tied it during round three of the men's Olympic golf tournament in the summer. Extraordinarily, World No.1 Scottie Scheffler then joined that group just 24 hours later.

As previously mentioned, L'Albatros course can be a real brute of a test which is capable of causing particularly high winning scores - especially when the weather is bad. The forecast for this week appears to be relatively calm, however, with hardly a breath of wind throughout and the chance of rain really limited to Thursday's play and possibly Saturday afternoon. Temperatures should be quite fresh, though, peaking at 59F (15C) on Sunday.

Le Golf National's most iconic stretch is its closing three holes, with water playing an integral part of messing with the minds of those in contention. Anyone who can overcome that anxiety of losing their golf ball to the water has a great chance of reigning supreme - much like Migliozzi did in 2022 when he struck a sublime 200-yard cut shot into the 18th green.

Overall, L'Albatros is regularly tamed by the more accurate player. This course is not about sheer distance and places heavy emphasis on those who can successfully plot their way around.

The 18th at Le Golf National (Image credit: Getty Images)

Open De France Previous Winners

Swipe to scroll horizontally Year Champion Winning Score 2023 Ryo Hisatsune -14 (two strokes) 2022 Guido Migliozzi -16 (one stroke) 2021 N/A Cancelled (Covid-19) 2020 N/A Cancelled (Covid-19) 2019 Nicolas Colsaerts -12 (one stroke) 2018 Alex Noren -7 (one stroke) 2017 Tommy Fleetwood -12 (one stroke)

Open De France Betting Odds

The odds to win outright are via FanDuel Sportsbook

Billy Horschel (+1200)

Rasmus Hojgaard (+1400)

Matt Wallace (+1800)

Thriston Lawrence (+1800)

Jordan Smith (+2000)

Thorbjorn Olesen (+2200)

Victor Perez (+2200)

Niklas Norgaard (+2200)

Thomas Detry (+2500)

Tom McKibbin (+2800)

Matteo Manassero (+3000)

Justin Rose (+3000)

Laurie Canter (+4000)

Yannik Paul (+4000)

Jorge Campillo (+4000)

Bernd Wiesberger (+4000)

Guido Migliozzi (+4500)

Sebastian Soderberg (+4500)

Alex Fitzpatrick (+4500)

Nicolai Hojgaard (+5000)

Frederic Lacroix (+5000)

Joost Luiten (+5000)

Matthieu Pavon (+5000)

Jesper Svensson (+5000)

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen (+5500)

Open De France Betting Picks

Jonny Leighfield News Writer Last week: Picked Tyrrell Hatton to win the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship (1st) and backed Joe Dean as his outside chance (MC).

(Image credit: Getty Images)

FAVORITE - Jordan Smith (+2000)

Smith just about earned the nod over Victor Perez (who remains my home favorite off the back of his Olympic performance). The Englishman's game from tee to green is as good as anyone on Tour, but as is often the case, it is his putting which regularly decides how well he does.

His two most recent Open de France appearances have garnered a T2nd and a solo seventh, so Smith will hope he can go one better this year - an achievement which would all but secure a PGA Tour card as well.

OUTSIDER - Rikuya Hoshino (+7000)

My outside selection is another player who is far from long but could adopt 'Accuracy' as one of his middle names. Largely pinpoint off the tee and something of a wizard with putter in hand as well as around the greens, that makes up the ideal combination of player to tackle Le Golf National, in my opinion.

Hoshino won the Qatar Masters earlier in the season and - bar a month-long wobble in the summer - has been incredibly consistent throughout the campaign. I would not be surprised to see a seventh top-10 in 22 starts this week.

Matt Cradock Last week: Picked Robert MacIntyre to win the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship (T25th) and backed Marcus Armitage as his outside chance (T43rd).

(Image credit: Getty Images)

FAVORITE - Victor Perez (+2200)

Like Jonny, I also believe Jordan Smith will challenge but, given his performance here in the Olympics back in August, Victor Perez could be the one to lift the title in his home country on Sunday. Admittedly, his form hasn't been great of late, with two top 40 finishes; however, Perez was inspired at this venue last time around, so why can't it happen again?

OUTSIDER - Todd Clements (+12000)

Clements finished tied 13th at the recent Open de Espana and, round Le Golf National, I feel his accuracy with his approach shots will play a big part, especially as the course isn't the longest in the world. What's more, since his victory at last year's D+D Real Czech Masters, he seems to be re-finding some form, as proven via a top 10 at the Danish Golf Championship at the end of August.

Barry Plummer Staff Writer

(Image credit: Getty Images)

FAVORITE - Thorbjorn Olesen (+2200)

Thorbjorn Olesen has some great course form at Le Golf National, finishing T10 and T20 in his past two Open De France starts. The Dane also extended this run with a T14 at the Men's Olympic Golf event, played at this week's host venue, and was also a part of the victorious Ryder Cup team – posting an impressive 5&4 victory against Jordan Spieth in the Sunday singles. With two top-12 finishes in his last three starts coming into this event, I think he represents great value.

OUTSIDER - Yannik Paul (+4000)

Yannik Paul is starting to re-discover the form that saw him shine in 2023, with three consecutive top-25 finishes leading into this event. Paul has some great course form, on what is a tricky track, finishing in the top-8 in both of his last two visits to Le Golf National.

With his twin brother securing a PGA Tour card through the Korn Ferry Tour this week, Yannik will be looking to follow in his footsteps and put in a strong performance to bolster his own qualification bid.

How To Watch The Open De France

USA (ET)

Thursday, October 10 - Round One: 7:30am - 12:30pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)

- Round One: 7:30am - 12:30pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App) Friday, October 11 - Round Two: 7:30am - 12:30pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)

- Round Two: 7:30am - 12:30pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App) Saturday, October 12 - Round Three: 7:00am - 11:30am (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)

- Round Three: 7:00am - 11:30am (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App) Sunday, October 13 - Round Four: 6:30am - 11:30am (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)

UK (BST)