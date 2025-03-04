LIV Golf Hong Kong 2025 Picks, Predictions And Odds
The LIV Golf League continues in Hong Kong and the Golf Monthly team has picked out our favorite and outside selections for this week's action
After a break following LIV Golf Adelaide last month, LIV Golf Hong Kong marks the third event of the 54-hole league's season and the first in a double bill of tournaments in Asia.
But before LIV Golf Singapore next week, a host of players are all looking to stamp their names into the history books at Hong Kong Golf Club.
Defending champion, Abraham Ancer is among the early betting favorites with many bookmakers, while the usual star names of Jon Rahm, Joaquin Niemann and Bryson DeChambeau populate the other leading claims.
It was DeChambeau's Crushers who took the team title this time last season following a dramatic final-day comeback. With all four scores counting throughout the week this season, another tight contest is expected.
Below, we've listed the odds for many of the betting favorites at LIV Golf Hong Kong as well as a couple of names we believe will be in contention come Sunday.
LIV GOLF HONG KONG COURSE: HONG KONG GOLF CLUB AT FANLING
The Hong Kong Golf Club is one of the best courses in Asia and was founded as early as 1889, originally called Happy Valley. The club built its Old Course at Fanling in 1911 and then added the New Course in 1931.
HKGC eventually added the Eden Course in 1970, with LIV Golf playing a composite course across all three that measured just 6,710 yards in 2024. Although far from long, the unique layout allowed the more accurate players to have their say with tight holes and penal waste areas punishing wayward shots.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Hong Kong Golf Club has hosted the country's Open Championship every year since 1959, with LIV's Patrick Reed taking the title towards the end of 2024 after shooting 59 in the third round at the par-70 course.
With only one previous edition of LIV Golf Hong Kong to look at, suggesting a winning score this year is tough. Ancer triumphed on -13 in 2024 after seeing off Paul Casey and Cameron Smith in a playoff, although Hong Kong Opens have been claimed in the past with a winning score as low as -22 and as high as +8.
LIV GOLF HONG KONG PREVIOUS WINNERS
Year
Champion
Winning Score
2024
Abraham Ancer
-13 (playoff - Paul Casey, Cameron Smith)
LIV GOLF HONG KONG BETTING ODDS
The odds to win outright are via FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Jon Rahm (+550)
- Joaquin Niemann (+650)
- Tyrrell Hatton (+900)
- Bryson DeChambeau (+1000)
- Cameron Smith (+1500)
- Brooks Koepka (+1900)
- Abraham Ancer (+1900)
- Sergio Garcia (+2200)
- David Puig (+2200)
- Dean Burmester (+2900)
- Tom McKibbin (+3100)
- Louis Oosthuizen (+3100)
- Lucas Herbert (+3100)
- Marc Leishman (+3100)
- Carlos Ortiz (+3100)
- Patrick Reed (+3100)
- Paul Casey (+3300)
- Adrian Meronk (+3300)
- Anirban Lahiri (+4000)
- Cameron Tringale (+4000)
- Ben Campbell (+4000)
- Sebastian Munoz (+4000)
- Talor Gooch (+5000)
- Peter Uihlein (+5000)
- Richard Bland (+5000)
- All other players priced at +6500 or higher
LIV GOLF HONG KONG BETTING PICKS
FAVORITE: Carlos Ortiz (+3100)
The Mexican had a brilliant 2024 in winning his first LIV Golf title in Houston as well as the International Series Oman. Ortiz looks to have continued his form following a T2nd in Adelaide last time out, and he was T4th here last year, finishing just one back of the playoff.
OUTSIDER: Ben Campbell (+4000)
The New Zealander is not one of LIV Golf’s star names but he could well surprise a few people this week at what has been a very happy hunting ground for him in recent years. Campbell won the Hong Kong Open here in 2023, where he beat Cameron Smith to the title, and he was also second in 2024 to Patrick Reed, who flew past him with a 59 in the third round.
While he’s up against a much stronger field this week, he should be able to at least post his best ever LIV Golf result.
FAVORITE: Sergio Garcia (+2200)
A decent start to the season with LIV and a game which looks to suit this kind of course, I'm putting my faith in Sergio Garcia to reign supreme at LIV Golf Hong Kong.
The Spaniard is a sublime in terms of accuracy off the tee and with his irons, so I'm expecting him to at least be a factor on this short ball-striker's test. Less than ideal putting stats have been turned around this year, so Garcia could be in line to take his next LIV Golf title.
OUTSIDER: Richard Bland (+5000)
Bland is another immensely accurate player who has a history of doing well at courses like Hong Kong Golf Club - including last year's LIV event where he finished T8th.
The Englishman might well be coming into this event full of confident after a T5th result at LIV Golf Adelaide, so a marginal improvement on and around the greens could easily see Bland post another top-10.
HOW TO WATCH LIV GOLF HONG KONG
USA (ET)
- Thursday, March 6 - Friday, March 7 - Round One: 11:00pm - 4:00am (Fox Sports 1/Fox Sports App)
- Friday, March 7 - Saturday, March 8 - Round Two: 11:00pm - 12:00am (Fox Sports 2/Fox Sports App), 12:00am - 4:00am (Fox Sports 1/Fox Sports App)
- Saturday, March 8 - Sunday, March 9 - Round Three: 11:30pm - 12:30am (Fox Sports 2/Fox Sports App), 12:30am - 5:30am (Fox Sports 1/Fox Sports App)
UK (GMT)
- Friday, March 7 - Round One: 4:00am - 5:00am (ITV1/ITV X), 5:00am - 9:00am (ITV X)
- Saturday, March 8 - Round Two: 4:00am - 5:00am (ITV1/ITV X), 5:00am - 9:00am (ITV X)
- Sunday, March 9 - Round Three: 4:30am - 5:30am (ITV1/ITV X), 5:30am - 10:30am (ITV X)
Golf Monthly Betting Picks: Best Results 2025
Result
Player
Event
Price
GM Staff Member
Win
Ludvig Aberg
Genesis Invitational
+2200
Matt Cradock
Win
Laurie Canter
Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship
+2200
Jonny Leighfield/Matt Cradock
Win
Tyrrell Hatton
Hero Dubai Desert Classic
+900
Jonny Leighfield
2nd
Justin Thomas
The American Express
+1200
Matt Cradock
2nd
Collin Morikawa
The Sentry
+1000
Barry Plummer
T3rd
Justin Rose
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
+15000
Matt Cradock
T4th
Max McGreevy
Cognizant Classic
+20000
Matt Cradock
T4th
Jordan Spieth
WM Phoenix Open
+6600
Elliott Heath
T4th
David Puig
Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship
+1600
Elliott Heath
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Ping BunkR Wedge Review
Ping has launched its latest shot-specific club designed to help golfers see more success from the bunker, and our testing backed up these claims
By Sam De'Ath Published
-
Seminole Pro-Member Scores 2025: Where Did Tiger Woods And Rory McIlroy Finish?
New Zealand's Ryan Fox and his playing partner, Jimmy Dunne III almost claimed a clean sweep at the exclusive one-day event in south-east Florida...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Joburg Open 2025 Picks, Predictions And Odds
The DP World Tour finishes its International Swing with another event in South Africa - the Joburg Open. Check out who we're backing to win this week...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Arnold Palmer Invitational 2025 Picks, Predictions And Odds
See our betting picks and the odds for the leading players as one of the strongest fields of the season gathers at Bay Hill for the Arnold Palmer Invitational
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Picks, Predictions And Odds
The first event of the Florida Swing gets underway at the Cognizant Classic, where players will tackle one of the toughest layouts on the PGA Tour calendar
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Investec South African Open Championship 2025 Picks, Predictions And Odds
The DP World Tour continues with a huge event at Durban Country Club as the South African Open Championship takes place - here are our picks to win...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Mexico Open At VidantaWorld 2025 Picks, Predictions And Odds
The PGA Tour moves to Mexico and the Mexico Open At VidantaWorld, where Jake Knapp returns to defend the title he won 12 months ago
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Magical Kenya Open 2025 Picks, Predictions And Odds
The DP World Tour returns with the Magical Kenya Open after a week off, and the Golf Monthly team have chosen a handful of names expected to be in contention
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
LIV Golf Adelaide 2025 Picks, Predictions And Odds
LIV Golf returns to Australia and the Golf Monthly team has picked out our favorites and outside shouts for this week's action at The Grange Golf Club
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Genesis Invitational Picks, Predictions And Odds
The PGA Tour's third Signature Event of the season takes place at Torrey Pines, with 15-time Major winner, Tiger Woods, hosting the tournament once again
By Matt Cradock Published