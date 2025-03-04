LIV Golf Hong Kong 2025 Picks, Predictions And Odds

After a break following LIV Golf Adelaide last month, LIV Golf Hong Kong marks the third event of the 54-hole league's season and the first in a double bill of tournaments in Asia.

But before LIV Golf Singapore next week, a host of players are all looking to stamp their names into the history books at Hong Kong Golf Club.

Defending champion, Abraham Ancer is among the early betting favorites with many bookmakers, while the usual star names of Jon Rahm, Joaquin Niemann and Bryson DeChambeau populate the other leading claims.

It was DeChambeau's Crushers who took the team title this time last season following a dramatic final-day comeback. With all four scores counting throughout the week this season, another tight contest is expected.

Below, we've listed the odds for many of the betting favorites at LIV Golf Hong Kong as well as a couple of names we believe will be in contention come Sunday.

LIV GOLF HONG KONG COURSE: HONG KONG GOLF CLUB AT FANLING

The Hong Kong Golf Club is one of the best courses in Asia and was founded as early as 1889, originally called Happy Valley. The club built its Old Course at Fanling in 1911 and then added the New Course in 1931.

HKGC eventually added the Eden Course in 1970, with LIV Golf playing a composite course across all three that measured just 6,710 yards in 2024. Although far from long, the unique layout allowed the more accurate players to have their say with tight holes and penal waste areas punishing wayward shots.

Hong Kong Golf Club has hosted the country's Open Championship every year since 1959, with LIV's Patrick Reed taking the title towards the end of 2024 after shooting 59 in the third round at the par-70 course.

With only one previous edition of LIV Golf Hong Kong to look at, suggesting a winning score this year is tough. Ancer triumphed on -13 in 2024 after seeing off Paul Casey and Cameron Smith in a playoff, although Hong Kong Opens have been claimed in the past with a winning score as low as -22 and as high as +8.

LIV GOLF HONG KONG PREVIOUS WINNERS

Swipe to scroll horizontally Year Champion Winning Score 2024 Abraham Ancer -13 (playoff - Paul Casey, Cameron Smith)

LIV GOLF HONG KONG BETTING ODDS

The odds to win outright are via FanDuel Sportsbook.

Jon Rahm (+550)

Joaquin Niemann (+650)

Tyrrell Hatton (+900)

Bryson DeChambeau (+1000)

Cameron Smith (+1500)

Brooks Koepka (+1900)

Abraham Ancer (+1900)

Sergio Garcia (+2200)

David Puig (+2200)

Dean Burmester (+2900)

Tom McKibbin (+3100)

Louis Oosthuizen (+3100)

Lucas Herbert (+3100)

Marc Leishman (+3100)

Carlos Ortiz (+3100)

Patrick Reed (+3100)

Paul Casey (+3300)

Adrian Meronk (+3300)

Anirban Lahiri (+4000)

Cameron Tringale (+4000)

Ben Campbell (+4000)

Sebastian Munoz (+4000)

Talor Gooch (+5000)

Peter Uihlein (+5000)

Richard Bland (+5000)

All other players priced at +6500 or higher

LIV GOLF HONG KONG BETTING PICKS

Elliott Heath News Editor

FAVORITE: Carlos Ortiz (+3100)

The Mexican had a brilliant 2024 in winning his first LIV Golf title in Houston as well as the International Series Oman. Ortiz looks to have continued his form following a T2nd in Adelaide last time out, and he was T4th here last year, finishing just one back of the playoff.

OUTSIDER: Ben Campbell (+4000)

The New Zealander is not one of LIV Golf’s star names but he could well surprise a few people this week at what has been a very happy hunting ground for him in recent years. Campbell won the Hong Kong Open here in 2023, where he beat Cameron Smith to the title, and he was also second in 2024 to Patrick Reed, who flew past him with a 59 in the third round.

While he’s up against a much stronger field this week, he should be able to at least post his best ever LIV Golf result.

Jonny Leighfield News Writer

FAVORITE: Sergio Garcia (+2200)

A decent start to the season with LIV and a game which looks to suit this kind of course, I'm putting my faith in Sergio Garcia to reign supreme at LIV Golf Hong Kong.

The Spaniard is a sublime in terms of accuracy off the tee and with his irons, so I'm expecting him to at least be a factor on this short ball-striker's test. Less than ideal putting stats have been turned around this year, so Garcia could be in line to take his next LIV Golf title.

OUTSIDER: Richard Bland (+5000)

Bland is another immensely accurate player who has a history of doing well at courses like Hong Kong Golf Club - including last year's LIV event where he finished T8th.

The Englishman might well be coming into this event full of confident after a T5th result at LIV Golf Adelaide, so a marginal improvement on and around the greens could easily see Bland post another top-10.

HOW TO WATCH LIV GOLF HONG KONG

USA (ET)

Thursday, March 6 - Friday, March 7 - Round One: 11:00pm - 4:00am (Fox Sports 1/Fox Sports App)

- Round One: 11:00pm - 4:00am (Fox Sports 1/Fox Sports App) Friday, March 7 - Saturday, March 8 - Round Two: 11:00pm - 12:00am (Fox Sports 2/Fox Sports App), 12:00am - 4:00am (Fox Sports 1/Fox Sports App)

- Round Two: 11:00pm - 12:00am (Fox Sports 2/Fox Sports App), 12:00am - 4:00am (Fox Sports 1/Fox Sports App) Saturday, March 8 - Sunday, March 9 - Round Three: 11:30pm - 12:30am (Fox Sports 2/Fox Sports App), 12:30am - 5:30am (Fox Sports 1/Fox Sports App)

UK (GMT)

Friday, March 7 - Round One: 4:00am - 5:00am (ITV1/ITV X), 5:00am - 9:00am (ITV X)

- Round One: 4:00am - 5:00am (ITV1/ITV X), 5:00am - 9:00am (ITV X) Saturday, March 8 - Round Two: 4:00am - 5:00am (ITV1/ITV X), 5:00am - 9:00am (ITV X)

- Round Two: 4:00am - 5:00am (ITV1/ITV X), 5:00am - 9:00am (ITV X) Sunday, March 9 - Round Three: 4:30am - 5:30am (ITV1/ITV X), 5:30am - 10:30am (ITV X)

