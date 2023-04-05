DraftKings Sportsbook Masters Boost: Get a 20% Profit Boost if Tiger Woods Finishes Top 20
Grab this Tiger Woods DraftKings Boost now, and get an extra 20% on your winnings if Woods finishes inside the top 20 at the 2023 Masters.
Do you think Tiger Woods is in for another strong week at Augusta? Then opt-in for the latest DraftKings Masters promotion now, to lock in a 20% boost if he finishes inside the top 20.
Woods has finished inside the top 20 in 17 of his 24 starts at Augusta, so can he add another one here this week, after a promising start at Riviera following a long layoff?
If you are yet to sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook, then CLICK HERE to sign up for a new account, and not only will you be eligible to claim this DraftKings Tiger Woods boost, but you will also be able to bet $5, win $150 extra on your first Masters outright.
How to Claim the Tiger Woods 20% Odds Boost at DraftKings
Whether you are a new or existing customer at DraftKings, you can claim this 20% Tiger Woods Top 20 Boost, so opt-in to this promotion by following the steps below.
Step One) CLICK HERE to either log in to your existing account, or sign up for a new one
Step Two) Navigate your way to the Promos section
Step Three) Opt-in to the 'TIGER WOODS TOP 20 PROFIT BOOST'
Step Four) Bet up to $10 on Woods to finish in the top 20
Step Five) Win bigger on Woods, if he does finish inside the top 20 at The Masters this week.
Tiger Woods Augusta Record
- Starts - 24
- Wins - 5
- Top 5 Finishes - 12
- Top 10 Finishes - 14
- Top 20 Finishes - 17
Tiger Woods 2023 Masters Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook
Tiger Woods is +9000 to win The Masters on DraftKings Sportsbook
Tiger Woods is +1400 to finish top 5 at The Masters on DraftKings Sportsbook
Tiger Woods is +600 to finish top 10 at The Masters on DraftKings Sportsbook
Tiger Woods is +240 to finish top 20 at The Masters on DraftKings Sportsbook
Remember though, you can boost your winnings on a Tiger Woods Top 20 by 20% with the 'TIGER WOODS TOP 20 PROFIT BOOST' detailed above.
In addition to hosting the Lost Fore Words golf podcast, Tom Jacobs has been writing betting articles on golf for the past decade. Tom also co-hosts the DP World Tour Picks & Bets show on the Mayo Media Network, and has his finger on the pulse on all the major Tours. A long-suffering Nottingham Forest fan, Tom also enjoys watching Soccer on the weekends!
