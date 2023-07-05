Bet365 Promo Code: Boost Russell Henley, Cameron Young to 200-1 at the John Deere Classic
Looking to bet on the favorites at the John Deere Classic but don't like the odds? We have teamed up with OddsChecker to bring you this 200-1 odds boost!
With a slightly weaker field at the Rocket Mortgage Classic and now this one at the John Deere Classic, we are swiftly reminded that not all weeks are equal on the PGA Tour, but there is still an opportunity to win big!
Thanks to our partnership with OddsChecker, we have secured a 200-1 odds boost for the John Deere Classic, which you can use on ANY golfer of your choice this week.
Just claim the Bet365 promo code below and you will bet $1, get $200 on your favorite John Deere Classic outright.
The $200 worth of bonus bets will be added to your account no matter what happens in the event, so even if your chosen bet misses the cut, you will still turn $1 into $200, which is a HUGE bonus!
Claim the Bet365 promo code now and boost favorites like Russell Henley and Cameron Young to 200-1.
CLICK HERE or on the "Claim $200 Now" button to lock in a $200 bonus win or lose, at the John Deere Classic.
We understand the John Deere Classic is not going to give you the feeling recent events have, and you might not be glued to your screens for this one. It would be a mistake though to not take advantage of this Bet365 promo code, which will guarantee that $200 in bonus bets are added to your Bet365 account just in time for the Open Championship!
So sign up for this Bet365 promo code below ans bet on your favorite outright, top 20, or first round leader bet at the 2023 John Deere Classic, and turn $1 into $200 this weekend.
How to Claim the John Deere Classic Bet365 Promo Code
Step One: CLICK HERE or on the Claim $200 Now button below, to unlock your $200 Bet365 promo code
Step Two: Complete your Bet365 registration
Step Three: Deposit $10+ into your new Bet365 account
Step Four: Bet $1 on ANY player at the 2023 John Deere Classic
Congratulations! You have now locked in a $200 bonus, regardless of whether your first bet wins or loses, thanks to the Bet365 promo code.
Boost Denny McCarthy, Russell Henley, or Cameron Young to 200-1 With the Bet365 Promo Code
This is a unique event where there is no clear favorite, but instead a group of potential players that could breakthrough and win.
Both Denny McCarthy (+1400) and Cameron Young (+1800) are looking for their first PGA Tour wins, whilst Russell Henley (+1600) is looking for a second win of the season, and a fifth title overall.
One emerging talent is Sweden's, Ludvig Aberg who was dominant in the Amateur game and has already proven his ability at this level in just a few starts, so Bet365 and all other major sportsbooks are keeping him on side.
It doesn't matter whether you want to bet on the group of players, last week's runner up, Adam Hadwin, or any other player in the John Deere Classic field, just simply bet $1, get $200 no matter what, with the Bet365 promo code.
John Deere Classic Odds: This Week's Favorites on Bet365
Here is a list of the top 10 players in the John Deere Classic odds market, on Bet365 Sportsbook. Compare these odds easily with the rest of the sportsbooks across the United States with OddsChecker.
- Denny McCarthy (+1400)
- Russell Henley (+1600)
- Cameron Young (+1800)
- Ludvig Aberg (+2500)
- Adam Hadwin (+2800)
- Keith Mitchell (+2800)
- Taylor Moore (+2800)
- Emiliano Grillo (+2800)
- Adam Schenk (+3000)
- Chris Kirk (+3000)
John Deere Classic Picks, Predictions, Bet365 $200 Bonus
We think you should you use your 200-1 Bet365 Odds Boost on America's, Adam Schenk.
Schenk is an improving player who has two runner-up finishes this season at the Valspar and at Colonial, two courses that provide plenty of crossover with TPC Deere Run, this week's venue.
Schenk has finished 4th and 6th in this event in the past, and has posted 4th, 7th, and 7th place finshes in his last five starts, so has to be respected.
Bet $1, get $200 on Adam Schenk even if he goes on to miss the cut, thanks to this Bet365 promo code!
In addition to hosting the Lost Fore Words golf podcast, Tom Jacobs has been writing betting articles on golf for the past decade. Tom also co-hosts the DP World Tour Picks & Bets show on the Mayo Media Network, and has his finger on the pulse on all the major Tours. A long-suffering Nottingham Forest fan, Tom also enjoys watching Soccer on the weekends!
