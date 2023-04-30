2023 Mexico Open Final-Round Odds and Live Pick

One theory heading into the Mexico Open at Vidanta was that with a lack of top-end talent, it might open the door for some lesser-known players to make a run at a victory. That certainly hasn’t been the case this weekend as the two top-ranked players competing in Tony Finau and Jon Rahm, sit atop the leaderboard.

Finau currently holds down the lead at -19 while Rahm recorded a 10 under round on Saturday, moving into a share of second place at -17. Akshay Bhatia is the other top contender at -17 after he posted an eight-under round on Saturday.

So, can Finau hang onto his lead over the final 18 holes? Let’s dive into my thoughts and where I’m placing my money!

Before we get into our Mexico Open Pick, make sure to take a moment to check out these awesome sports betting offers for this week. You can use one of the HUGE first bet offers to wager with more confidence on your 2023 Mexico Open selections this week.

Mexico Open Pick - Live Pick

Jon Rahm To Win Outright (+180) (Bet $100 to collect $280) Head to DraftKings to get the best Jon Rahm odds (opens in new tab)

In honor of transparency, I feel it’s worth mentioning that prior to the Mexico Open, I locked in a ticket on Tony Finau at +850 to win the event. It wasn’t really going out on a limb as he placed runner-up last year to Jon Rahm (-17) in the inaugural year of the PGA recognizing the event.

With all of that being said, I think this is an excellent opportunity to buy back in on Rahm with a plus-money payout. The Masters Winner has been on fire recently, and his long-drive capabilities make him a perfect candidate to repeat as the champion here.

The Spaniard is clearly getting his feet underneath him as the tournament goes on, considering he broke the course record with his 10 under on Saturday. To put that into perspective, Bhatia’s eight under was the next closest, while nobody touched a seven underscore. Let’s ride with Rahm to erase the two-stroke deficit and win this thing!

Mexico Open Odds - Live Odds Entering Sunday