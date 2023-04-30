2023 Mexico Open Final-Round Odds and Live Pick
The two pre-tournament favorites sit atop the leaderboard heading into Sunday. Trent Pruitt breaks down the final-round odds and gives his favorite pick.
One theory heading into the Mexico Open at Vidanta was that with a lack of top-end talent, it might open the door for some lesser-known players to make a run at a victory. That certainly hasn’t been the case this weekend as the two top-ranked players competing in Tony Finau and Jon Rahm, sit atop the leaderboard.
Finau currently holds down the lead at -19 while Rahm recorded a 10 under round on Saturday, moving into a share of second place at -17. Akshay Bhatia is the other top contender at -17 after he posted an eight-under round on Saturday.
So, can Finau hang onto his lead over the final 18 holes? Let’s dive into my thoughts and where I’m placing my money!
Mexico Open Pick - Live Pick
Jon Rahm To Win Outright (+180) (Bet $100 to collect $280) Head to DraftKings to get the best Jon Rahm odds (opens in new tab)
In honor of transparency, I feel it’s worth mentioning that prior to the Mexico Open, I locked in a ticket on Tony Finau at +850 to win the event. It wasn’t really going out on a limb as he placed runner-up last year to Jon Rahm (-17) in the inaugural year of the PGA recognizing the event.
With all of that being said, I think this is an excellent opportunity to buy back in on Rahm with a plus-money payout. The Masters Winner has been on fire recently, and his long-drive capabilities make him a perfect candidate to repeat as the champion here.
The Spaniard is clearly getting his feet underneath him as the tournament goes on, considering he broke the course record with his 10 under on Saturday. To put that into perspective, Bhatia’s eight under was the next closest, while nobody touched a seven underscore. Let’s ride with Rahm to erase the two-stroke deficit and win this thing!
Mexico Open Odds - Live Odds Entering Sunday
|Golfer
|Odds
|Tony Finau
|-120
|Jon Rahm
|+180
|Akshay Bhatia
|+800
|Brandon Wu
|+1600
|Will Gordon
|+13000
|Austin Smotherman
|+80000
|Eric Cole
|+150000
|Andrew Putnam
|+200000
|Erik Van Rooyen
|+250000
|Emiliano Grillo
|+250000
Trent is a Chicago native who has been an avid sports fan ever since he could walk. He played collegiate rugby at Arizona State University and still resides in Arizona, where he spends his days engulfed in sports betting analysis. Trent fell in love with the analytical side of sports in his late teens and has been a part of the sports betting industry for 10+ years now.
-
-
