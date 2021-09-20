Sale ends this evening! Featuring Team Europe, Team USA and neutral Ryder Cup gear...

Save 20% On Ryder Cup Merchandise – Today Only!

It’s finally Ryder Cup week and to celebrate the start of the greatest week in golf, the Ryder Cup shop has an incredible 20% off site-wide sale!

Whether you’re a European or USA supporter, or a neutral, there’s plenty of great items to pick up at discounted prices ahead of the match at Whistling Straits.

There’s Team Europe, Team USA and Whistling Straits gear available and featuring a number of different brands.

Just head to the Ryder Cup Shop and enter the code RC20 at checkout to apply the discount.

Save 20% On Ryder Cup Merchandise – Best Deals:

Following the decision to play The 2020 Ryder Cup in September 2021, all Official Ryder Cup Merchandise and Team outfits will carry the 2020 mark – so everything you buy is this year’s merch.

Plenty of sizes to chose from and usual shipped within 5 working days.