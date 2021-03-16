We put two excellent laser rangefinders to the test in this head-to-head matchup.

Nikon Coolshot 40i GII Laser vs Zoom Focus Tour Laser

When looking at the best golf laser rangefinders, it can be difficult to decipher which one is the best. Two particular brands that make excellent models are Nikon and Zoom.

Acknowledging this, in this head-to-head match up Joel Tadman puts the Nikon Coolshot 40i GII Laser up against the Zoom Focus Tour Laser. Which one comes out on top?

Nikon Coolshot 40i GII Laser Rangefinder

RRP: £349

Nikon Coolshot 40i GII Laser Rangefinder Review

Zoom Focus Tour Laser Rangefinder

RRP: £299

Zoom Focus Tour Laser Rangefinder Review

Nikon Coolshot 40i GII Laser vs Zoom Focus Tour Laser

Design

Compact and very slick, the Nikon’s battery port fits nicely in the pad between your thumb and index finger. It’s a little lighter than the Zoom, making it slightly more unsteady when trying to pick out flags in the wind.

Whereas the Zoom is slightly more weighty but not excessively so, although the extra width may be problematic for those with smaller hands. The Zoom has a more substantial feel to it and a more tacky texture, making it easier to maintain a stable hold.

Nikon Coolshot 40i GII Laser – 8/10

Zoom Focus Tour Laser – 9/10

Display

The Nikon display is sharp once you’ve adjusted the focus initially with a wide field of view that really helps off the tee when scanning the horizon. Hold the button down and the distances will change as it picks out different targets. It also tells you both distances slope mode.

The Zoom is also clear and bright in a variety of light conditions. The scope that flashes up is more opaque than on the Nikon, which means it doesn’t contrast with the background and therefore stand out quite as well.

Nikon Coolshot 40i GII Laser – 9/10

Zoom Focus Tour Laser – 9/10

Product specifications

Nikon Coolshot 40i GII Laser

Weight: 170g

Range (yards): 1600

Field of view (degrees): 7.5

Magnification: 6x

Zoom Focus Tour Laser

Weight: 210g

Range (yards): 875

Field of view (degrees): 7.5

Magnification: 6x

Ease of Use

You have to hold the Nikon further from your face to get a clear view, but the features themselves are easy to alter via a press or hold of the mode button on top. The carry case has improved with an elasticated clip and while there’s no zip, it’s unlikely to come undone and fall out.

The Zoom couldn’t be simpler really. Just point and shoot, pressing the mode button occasionally to activate the flag mode, which means the unit will vibrate when it has been picked out. All the information is there without bamboozling you before you hit your shot.

Nikon Coolshot 40i GII Laser – 8/10

Zoom Focus Tour Laser – 9/10



Features

In terms of features we have given the Nikon the slight nod here. You can get distances very quickly, with the Locked On sign appearing to assure you when the flag has been picked out ahead of the background. We also like the Actual Distance Indicator blinking green when the slope function is disabled, so your playing partners know you’re abiding by the rules.

On the Zoom the slope on/off button is well positioned on the side of the unit, although the red indicator icon could have been made larger and more visible. Picking out the flag and displaying the distance seemed to take a fraction longer than the Nikon, but not to the point that we became impatient.

Nikon Coolshot 40i GII Laser – 9/10

Zoom Focus Tour Laser – 8/10

Overall Appeal

The Nikon laser is premium priced but has the functionality and compact design golfers crave to get fast, accurate distances with the minimum of fuss. The case lacks shelf appeal, but we can’t really fault the user experience.

Many will prefer the extra stability from the more weighty feel of the Zoom, and possibly the hybrid metallic visuals too. The fact it displays flag distances marginally slower than the Nikon isn’t a game changer in our view.

Nikon Coolshot 40i GII Laser – 9/10

Zoom Focus Tour Laser – 9/10

Nikon Coolshot 40i GII Laser Rangefinder

Total – 43/50

Zoom Focus Tour Laser Rangefinder

Total – 44/50

