The day is fast approaching, check out these last-minute gift ideas for the golfer in your life...

Last Minute Valentines Gifts For Golfers

It has been a hectic start to 2021 so you can be forgiven if Valentine’s Day hasn’t been on your radar, but it is approaching very quickly!

Is your partner a golfer or are you tasked with sending your partner last-minute gift ideas for you? If so, you’re in the right place.

Related: The best gifts for men – our top picks

Related: The best golf gifts for women – gifts that she’ll love

Below we pick out five products available on Amazon that can be delivered in time for the day…

Last Minute Valentines Gifts For Golfers

Callaway Golf Men’s Dawn Patrol Glove 2019

One of the best feelings in golf is putting on a brand new glove for the first time.

Get that feeling with this Callaway Dawn Patrol glove, which is a full premium leather construction.

US Buy Now at Amazon for $12.88

UK Buy Now at Amazon for £9.90

Under Armour Men’s 3.0 Driver Cap

Everyone loves a new cap, right?

This Under Armour cap comes in multiple different colours and looks just as good on the golf course as it does in everyday life.

US Buy Now at Amazon for $28

UK Buy Now at Amazon for £19.69

Srixon Z-Star Golf Balls

Every golfer loves opening a fresh sleeve of balls on the 1st tee and the Srixon Z-Star is one of the best premium golf balls.

The previous generation is still a great ball and available for just over £28 on Amazon right now in the UK and below $33 in the US, representing a very good deal.

US Buy Now at Amazon for $32.98

UK Buy Now at Amazon for £28.86

Champkey Speed Control Putting Mat

Your partner will appreciate this putting mat, a brilliant tool to help them work on their putting at home.

It’s also great for non-golfers and beginners too who want to learn how to putt.

It is also customisable so you can create slopes to add difficulty.

UK Buy Now at Amazon for £66.99

GolfBuddy W10 Golf GPS Watch, Black

One of the best golf GPS watches is the GolfBuddy W10, which looks great and offers up some really cool features.

It has a 1.3” full colour LCD display with a touch screen and is preloaded with 40,000 courses around the world.

US Buy Now at Amazon for $176.50

UK Buy Now at Amazon for £184.99