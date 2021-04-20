Callaway's Mack Daddy CB wedge has made our Editor's Choice List of 2021.

Callaway Mack Daddy CB Wedge

Many golfers aspire to the cleanest-looking bladed wedges but is that necessarily right for you? Possibly, but probably not if wedge-striking is not your forte.

Just as elsewhere in the game, don’t be too proud to ‘ask’ for extra help which is where the Mack Daddy CB wedge comes in.

Callaway Mack Daddy CB Wedge

Forgiving Performance

Callaway’s MD CB is one of the best-looking, and most forgiving wedges for anyone looking for a little extra assistance in the scoring clubs.

Its oversize cavity-back design does a great job of making the transition down from the final iron in your set a little less stark, so you don’t go from added strike assistance to virtually none in one fell swoop between 9-iron and wedge.

The slightly larger head and thicker topline are designed to inspire added confidence, while Callaway’s Jaws grooves are on hand to provide all the grip and spin you could ask for. Indeed, in the sand and lob wedges, these grooves extend right across the face, so you’ll get more of the spin you’re expecting wherever you make contact.

Related: Callaway Mack Daddy CB Wedge Review

User-friendly And Versatile

This club is all about added assistance without compromising control or versatility and it is highly successful in this regard. There’s plenty of forgiveness on full shots and an excellent feel, something some golfers fear they will have to sacrifice in a cavity-back wedge.

There’s a slightly lowered leading edge in the higher lofts, which makes standard bunker shots an easier proposition. And even our concerns about how flush that leading edge would sit elsewhere given the wide sole and high bounce were allayed.

The longer-than-standard Golf Pride SG-1 grip is also a neat little touch. We’re often told to choke down for added control around the greens – with the MD CB you can do that to a greater extent without having to grip down on to the metal.

Callaway Mack Daddy CB Wedge