Callaway Mack Daddy CB Wedge Review
We test out Callaway's new game-improvement wedge on the course
They may struggle on firm ground from really tight lies and don’t feel as soft as the Jaws MD5, but generally speaking these MD CB wedges make achieving good contact consistently when chipping and pitching much easier for golfers who struggle around the greens.
A forgiving, user-friendly wedge design
Good spin control and a solid feel
Wide soles do limit versatility somewhat
The goal of the MD CB wedge was to provide a more user-friendly option with which to chip and pitch without sacrificing control or versatility (you can read about the technology here) and we have to say this has comfortably been achieved.
These wedges certainly look like game-improvement, cavity back irons, especially in the lower lofts (46-52°) as the faces have regular grooves and the full sole grind. Transitioning up into the higher lofts (54° and above) and the design changes into full face grooves and a slightly lower leading edge to allow you to open the clubface.
One reason you would normally open the face is to increase the bounce and make the sole less prone to digging, but that isn’t required here. The super-wide soles mean there is much more resistance with the ground at impact, so if you catch it slightly early you can still get away with it. As such this wedge quickly made it into our guide on the most forgiving wedges (opens in new tab) and they are also some of the best wedges for beginners (opens in new tab) as a result.
It also means this wedges are very effective out of bunkers, helping the club get through the sand while maintaining speed instead of diving down too deeply, too early. Wet compacted sand would be a different story, but golfers don’t face this scenario too often.
Looks-wise, these wedges are large but for nervy chippers, the extra size behind the ball may be very welcome. The leading edge is quite rounded, allowing for the shorter bottom groove, and the satin finish works well in varying light conditions.
With such a wide sole, we questioned whether the full-face grooves, which really come into their own when the ball is sliding up an open face, would be necessary. But we were surprised at how flush the leading edge sat to the ground when we opened the face of our 56° sample, given it had 14° of bounce.
This meant we were still able to play a variety of shots with it and the longer stock grip allows you to choke down more easily too. Additionally, the spin control was excellent too, with well struck shots from the fairway and sometimes the rough stopping to attention on the second or third bounce.
The forgiveness on full shots also impressed and the feel off the face was also appealing - they didn’t feel firm or harsh, they in fact followed the trend of game-improvement irons feeling and sounding softer and quieter respectively.
Joel has worked in the golf industry for over 12 years covering both instruction and more recently equipment. He now oversees all product content here at Golf Monthly, managing a team of talented and passionate writers and presenters in delivering the most thorough and accurate reviews, buying advice, comparisons and deals to help the reader find exactly what they are looking for. So whether it's the latest driver, irons, putter or laser rangefinder, Joel has his finger on the pulse keeping up to date with the latest releases in golf. He is also responsible for all content on irons and golf tech, including distance measuring devices and launch monitors.
One of his career highlights came when covering the 2012 Masters he got to play the sacred Augusta National course on the Monday after the tournament concluded, shooting a respectable 87 with just one par and four birdies. To date, his best ever round of golf is a 5-under 67 back in 2011. He currently plays his golf at Burghley Park Golf Club in Stamford, Lincs, with a handicap index of 3.3.
Joel's current What's In The Bag?
Driver: Titleist TSR3, 9°
Fairway wood: Titleist TSR3, 15°
Hybrid: Titleist TSi2, 18°
Irons: TaylorMade P770, 4-7 iron, TaylorMade P7MC 8-PW
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM8, 50°, 54° and a Titleist Vokey SM9 60° lob wedge
Putter: Evnroll ER2V
Ball: 2021 Titleist Pro V1x
