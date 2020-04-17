The Under Armour Spieth 4 GTX shoes are one of the products featured in our Editor's Choice product list.

Under Armour Spieth 4 GTX

Under Armour has always viewed a golf shoe as so much more than something that covers your foot. Rather, it is a piece of equipment that has the ability to enhance performance and for many golfers, is an untapped resource of more power, control and distance.

Editor's Choice 2020

The shoes with Jordan Spieth’s name on have always represented the signature shoe within the range, the shoe that offers the best performance. It uses insights from Spieth, and biomechanics expert JJ Rivet from the European Tour Performance Institute, to create a shoe that delivers unmatched stability and traction.

When talking about stability, we refer to the ability to apply force to the ground and keep the feet in contact with the ground for as long as possible during the swing. Everything about Spieth 4 has been designed to do this, like the TPU outsole with a carbon fibre insert, unique Rotational Resistance cleats in key areas, dual durometer EVA footbed and the heel lock system at the back of the shoe.

We’ve tested this shoe on special force plates to see if they deliver the vertical ground force predicted and in fairness, the Spieth 4 GTX was one of if not the best performer. It resisted unwanted rotation and slipping, providing the solid platform we needed to swing powerfully, genuinely increasing our clubhead speed and carry distance over less stable models.

The Spieth 4 GTX also features the Gore-Tex membrane, offering 100 per cent waterproof protection while releasing perspiration in order to keep feet cool, while preventing water and loose debris from entering. This also enhances walking comfort, an area that hasn’t been compromised here, further bolstering the appeal of the shoe.

Once you view your golf footwear as a key part of your equipment and embrace the potential gains there are to be had, the Spieth 4 GTX should be right at the top of your list to try in 2020.

