TaylorMade Spider EX Putter

If you’re asked to think of one of the best mallet putters out on Tour then the likelihood is that a TaylorMade Spider will be one of the first to pop into your head.

They first hit the pro scene in 2008 and they’ve been moving players away from the more traditional blade and towards the high-MOI mallet ever since. This, like its predecessors, is big on aim and alignment and there’s lots to like about it. Interestingly the new EX is slightly larger than the Spider X but it has a more streamlined shape and a rounded backside.

The three dots on the top are something called True Path and they make it very easy to sit the putter behind the ball and the head sits perfectly, as you might expect.

The ability to hit a solid putt sounds so much easier than it actually is but there’s loads that has gone into this to help make that happen. The stability is a big part of the Spider Ex, the wings with heavy tungsten weighting sit deep to pull the CG back so the ‘occasional’ off-centre strike will still get that roll out.

Change Of Face

There is also a new Pure Roll 2.0 insert at work here which is TaylorMade’s first multi-material insert and this has eight aluminium beans that work independently and sit at a 45˚ angle to produce the purest roll and increased feel.

Also new is the Fluted Feel shaft which helps tighten the dispersion by a soft tip section – this has been delivered after working in conjunction with KBS to get the perfect blend of stability and feel.

Available in three colours of Spider Ex comes in three colours of platinum white, ghost white or navy and white, we think the Spider EX is one of the best putters in golf so expect to hear plenty about this in 2021.

