The Ping Prodi G Junior Set has been chosen for our Editor's Choice List in 2021.

Ping Prodi G Junior Set

Any junior golfer who ends up with a set of Ping Prodi G golf clubs is on to a good thing – they’re one of the most comprehensive offerings on the market.

Custom-engineered to fit golfers aged 7-13 and between 4′ 5″ and 5′ 2″, the clubs feature the same game-changing technology as Ping’s adults sets, and they’re designed to help young golfers get the most enjoyment from the game.

Easy To Hit

The driver and fairway wood feature crown turbulators that can reduce aerodynamic drag, helping juniors to generate extra clubhead speed. There’s also a dragonfly crown to make the head’s weighting more efficient and a graphite shaft that provides a lightweight feel.

The hybrid could well become the favourite club in the bag. It features a fast face, whilst the optimised loft and CG placement should deliver consistently high and straight results.

Meanwhile, the irons feature a CTP insert and graphite shafts to make them easier to swing, whilst the steel heads are perimeter-weighted for forgiveness, which is something young players need.

Then there are the ‘speciality’ wedges (52° and 56°), styled after Glide 2.0, offering impressive spin and control around the greens, and a forgiving putter that’s easy to align.

Value For Money

There’s another reason why we rate Prodi G so highly. Ping has looked to address the frustration around the limited lifespan of junior golf clubs by offering a no-charge club adjustment service with the range.

When you buy five or more clubs in one transaction you are entitled to a one-time, no-charge service to have the clubs re-shafted or lengthened, re-weighted, and re-gripped at Ping to optimise performance as the golfer grows.

So, whilst making up a set can be a little expensive, initially, you are effectively getting two sets of clubs for the price of one – a major plus if your children get hooked on the game.

