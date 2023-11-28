Ram Junior G-Force Golf Club Set 4-6 Years Review
Our verdict on this affordable set for young golfers looking to make a fast start in the game of golf
For young kids keen to follow in their favourite player’s footsteps, the Ram Junior G-Force sets are an excellent place to start. Easy-to-swing clubs are housed in a feature-packed stand bag, giving your child the opportunity to hit satisfying shots time after time.
-
+
Clubs are lightweight and easy to swing
-
+
Plenty of forgiveness
-
+
Stand bag is excellent
-
-
White crown on driver could scuff easily
Why you can trust Golf Monthly Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.
Ram makes some impressive affordable golf gear, including the excellent FX77 irons, and the G-Force golf club set is another example. There are three options depending on the age of your child, each one including more clubs as the age range gets higher. The 4-6 years set we tested comes with four clubs - a driver, 7-iron, 9-iron and putter - housed in a nifty, feature-packed stand bag (more on that later).
The clubs are lightweight and well built, featuring responsive graphite shafts and tacky wrap-style grips. The 29” driver even comes with a headcover and 14° of loft to help maximise launch and carry. It has a loud, tinny sound to it and the white crown gives it a premium look, although I’d be concerned about how pristine this will look after a range session with an inconsistent junior that has limited spacial awareness. Performance wise, there’s a good amount of pop off the face to reward a centred strike and bring a smile to your child’s face and the tacky nature of the grip definitely helps them keep a firm hold of the club for added control.
The two cavity back irons have large, oversized heads, plenty of offset and nice wide soles that help with launch and turf interaction. The faces are tall enough for balls to be hit off a tee and the perimeter weighting provides a feeling of solidity and robustness to the strike. Just like the best golf irons, these irons from Ram seem to make the game easier, placing them among the best golf sets for kids.
The putter also impressed us. The grip is made of the same material as the other clubs in the bag but has a putter-specific shape to it, which gives your child the introduction to a stroke with less wrist action. The face has grooves, which dull down the sound from the firm material on the face and the contrasting white and black sections on the flange definitely help with alignment.
As impressive as the clubs are, arguably the stand-out product (pardon the pun) from this set is the stand bag itself. It comes with six pockets, including a semi insulated drinks pocket, an external umbrella holder, dual shoulder straps and a Velcro glove tab. The legs automatically deploy when pushed to the ground and there’s even a rain hood included to keep the clubs dry in a deluge. Housing the clubs is a five-way top, which seems overkill for four clubs but it allows you to add new ones, like a hybrid or sand wedge, when the time is right. The zips aren’t waterproof, but the fabric does a good job at keeping water at bay and overall, it has proven to be durable and intuitive so far.
For £99.99, you get a set of four clubs here that look great and are easy to swing, getting your child off to the perfect start in the game. The stand bag adds significant value to the modest investment with its range of features.
Joel has worked in the golf industry for over 12 years covering both instruction and more recently equipment. He now oversees all product content here at Golf Monthly, managing a team of talented and passionate writers and presenters in delivering the most thorough and accurate reviews, buying advice, comparisons and deals to help the reader find exactly what they are looking for. So whether it's the latest driver, irons, putter or laser rangefinder, Joel has his finger on the pulse keeping up to date with the latest releases in golf. He is also responsible for all content on irons and golf tech, including distance measuring devices and launch monitors.
One of his career highlights came when covering the 2012 Masters he got to play the sacred Augusta National course on the Monday after the tournament concluded, shooting a respectable 86 with just one par and four birdies. To date, his best ever round of golf is a 5-under 67 back in 2011. He currently plays his golf at Burghley Park Golf Club in Stamford, Lincs, with a handicap index of 3.2.
Joel's current What's In The Bag?
Driver: Titleist TSR3, 9°
Fairway wood: Titleist TSR3, 15°
Hybrid: Titleist TSi2, 18°
Irons: Ping i230 4-UW
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM8, 54°. Titleist Vokey SM9 60° lob wedge, K Grind
Putter: Evnroll ER2V
Ball: 2023 Titleist Pro V1x
