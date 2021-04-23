The Callaway Apex Pro hybrid is one of the products featured in our Editor's Choice product list for 2021.

Callaway Apex Pro Hybrid

Given how far the modern-day driver can be hit and the difficulty a lot of us have in getting the most out of a 3-iron we’re looking for a lot from our hybrids.

The advantages are obvious and plenty, we can have the centre of gravity relatively low to promote a high launch and there is plenty of forgiveness but we still need to get it out there 200 yards plus and a lot of its work might be done from the rough.

The Apex Pro, as the names suggests, is directed at the better player but it is still one of the best hybrids on the market right now.

Callaway Apex Pro Hybrid

It is more compact than the standard Apex 21 and it will produce a more penetrating flight but there is still plenty of help on hand.

Looks wise at address there is definite iron-like profile to it so, if your irons stop at the 5, then there is a very easy flow to the set by adding this.

This is for the player who wants more of that iron-type trajectory and for the player who generates plenty of head speed but, with Callaway’s Face Cup Technology, there is great speed and spin consistency across the face.

Workable Firepower

Under the bonnet are the new Jailbreak A.I. Velocity blades which have been designed to increase the vertical stiffness near the sole of the club and to create more speed low on the face where the mishits tend to occur with the hybrid.

During research the computer threw up improvements to the original Jailbreak concept and, in short, that has led to moving the connection points more to the heel and toe which allows the face to have a more flexible region.

This club packs a punch – just the look of it will start your mind racing about drilling one into the wind on a par 5 from distance – and there is the workability and control that the strong player will be looking for, rather than something just designed to get the ball up in the air.

Callaway Apex Pro Hybrid