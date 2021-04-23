The Titleist TSi3 driver is one of the products featured in our Editor's Choice product list for 2021.

Titleist TSi3 Driver

If you bring out a driver with an RRP of over £500, you need to make sure it performs. Thankfully for Titleist, we found that the TSi3 driver truly delivered on all fronts.

In our full review of the Titleist TSi3, we found this driver is worth every penny in the right hands and is one of the best golf drivers for distance.

Not only did we enjoy what TSi3 offered, but so have the tour players. In fact, some of the best players in the world who aren’t even Titleist contracted players have opted to put one in the bag, which speaks volumes as to the appeal of this driver.

One of the key reasons for its success is the clubface, which is made from an exotic material called ATI 425 never before used in golf. Made in small quantities only in the US, it is an aerospace grade titanium with very high strength-to-weight ratio and elasticity and durability properties versus conventional titanium alloys. This makes it ideal to feature in the face of a driver to provide speed as well as robustness.

Built for speed

Added speed is the first thing you’ll notice as soon as you test TSi3 up against your current driver, be it ball speed but also club speed from the new crown shaping reducing aerodynamic drag.

The looks have improved considerably as well, with Titleist taking on board feedback from its tour players to create a more compact, traditional shape with a more rounded toe section.

The TSi3 has a slightly more dense sound, which really oozes power, and the new SureFit CG Track positioned around the rear skirt of the driver has five positions for the 8g weight to slot into to help promote or negate a certain shot shape. We also like how the sole weight setting is now visible so you can always see what setting it is in for piece of mind, something you couldn’t do with TS3.

There’s no question, the TSi3 is one of the longest drivers you’ll test in 2021 while being extremely forgiving too. If you go through a custom fitting, it’s near enough guaranteed to blow your current model out of the water.

