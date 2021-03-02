In this head-to-head we put two utility irons from Cobra and TaylorMade up against one another.

Cobra King Utility Iron vs TaylorMade SIM UDI Utility Iron

In this head-to-head match up, Joel Tadman puts two of the best utility irons golf clubs on the market through some thorough tests to find out which is best.

Cobra King Utility Iron

RRP: £179

Loft: 19.5°

Shaft: KBS $ Taper Lite

TaylorMade SIM UDI Utility Iron

RRP: £229

Loft: 20°

Shaft: Diamana Thump Hybrid 90

TaylorMade SIM UDI Utility Iron Review

Cobra King Utility Iron vs TaylorMade SIM UDI Utility Iron

Looks

The Cobra has a touch more offset at address, a darker finish and a shorter, fatter hosel than the SIM. As you can see below more of the rear of the clubhead is visible behind the flatter, thicker topline, so it looks inviting to hit.

We however did think the SIM was a little more pleasing on the eye thanks to the more traditional appearance and bags of shelf appeal from all angles. The more rounded topline makes it look slimmer than it actually is.

Cobra King Utility – 8/10

TaylorMade SIM UDI – 9/10

Feel/Sound

Both clubs performed well here. The Cobra produced perhaps a little more high-pitched sound than the TaylorMade but it is no less powerful. The feel seems to be more consistent across the face from different strike points too.

In terms of the SIM, it certainly feels hotter and more springy out of the middle, but this drops off a little more on off-centre hits. Has a short, metallic ‘thud’ sound at impact that we really enjoyed.

Cobra King Utility – 9/10

TaylorMade SIM UDI – 9/10

Performance Averages

Cobra King Utility

Ball speed (mph): 140.2

Launch (degrees): 13.5

Spin (rpm): 3,655

Peak height (yards): 33

Carry (yards): 222

TaylorMade SIM UDI

Ball speed (mph): 139.8

Launch (degrees): 12.8

Spin (rpm): 3,564

Peak height (yards): 31

Carry (yards): 220

Versatility

The wider sole of the Cobra helped increase the margin for error on strike and performance from the rough. The adjustable loft means the club can be tweaked depending on course or conditions.

The flatter ball flight of the SIM UDI is a little more one-dimensional and better suited to shots off the tee, but the club can be bent to adjust both loft and lie angle if a different flight is preferred.

Cobra King Utility – 9/10

TaylorMade SIM UDI – 8/10

Ball Flight

Despite the marginally lower static loft, the Cobra produced a higher ball flight, which helps when hitting into greens. It also offered competitive carries for shots off the tee.

Whilst the SIM UDI produced more distance overall, it came in a little too hot at times when hitting into greens. The centred hits seemed to offer a little more ball speed on a mid-flight with decent carry and roll out.

Cobra King Utility – 9/10

TaylorMade SIM UDI – 9/10

Overall Appeal

In terms of overall appeal we think the Cobra is an ideal model for golfers seeking an easy-to-hit alternative to hybrids. It has adjustable loft, in-built Cobra Connect, a One-length option and it produced excellent performance for a modest price.

The SIM arguably doesn’t have as much of a broad appeal because it is geared towards the lower handicapper. That being said it still offers ample forgiveness and playability from different lies. Those seeking a touch more forgiveness and a higher flight may prefer the TaylorMade SIM DHY model instead though.

Cobra King Utility – 9/10

TaylorMade SIM UDI – 8/10

Cobra King Utility Iron

Total – 44/50

TaylorMade SIM UDI Utility Iron

Total – 43/50

