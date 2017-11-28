At Just £69.99 The Bushnell Neo Ghost Is The Best GPS Deal This Weekend
A pocket-sized, lightweight GPS device at a great price
By Tom Clarke
A great deal for a very decent GPS can be had this Black Friday weekend
At Just £69.99 The Bushnell Neo Ghost Is The Best GPS Deal This Weekend
Black Friday sales continue through the weekend and from the best Black Friday Amazon Golf Deals we have seen the Bushnell Neo Ghost at just £69.99 is a cracking price.
A pocket-sized, lightweight GPS device that provides hazard and approach distances at an affordable price the Bushnell Neo Ghost is simple to set-up, gives accurate distances and is great value for money.
This pocket-sized GPS comes preloaded with over 33,000 courses, with no fees to pay after your purchase. It provides yardages to the front, middle and back of the green, and reveals up to four hazards per hole.
Other features include auto course recognition, auto hole advance, and a shot measuring function. It’s USB rechargeable battery will last for three full rounds, while the unit itself can be kept in your pocket, or placed on your bag using the multi-function clip.
Review
Out of the box, the Neo Ghost is ready to go. Value for money is the device’s greatest asset, offering lay-up distances and shot measurement as well as your usual distances for under £100 with no annual fees.Its compact size will suit many golfers who find watches too distracting and laser rangefinders too time consuming while the battery life is extremely impressive, going four rounds comfortably in GPS mode.
A great option for those who want basic yardages delivered quickly and easy to read. If you’ve been a DMD sceptic, this is probably the model that can change your mind, as it is quicker than looking at yardage posts and doesn’t cost a fortune.
The clip, while looking a little flimsy, works well to attach it to your bag so distances can be read at a glance. A massive 20 contrast modes ensure the display is easily readable. While some people may want more detail, four hazards and three green yardages should cover everything the club golfer could ever need.
Verdict
A great option for those who want basic yardages delivered quickly and easy to read. If you’ve been a DMD sceptic, this is probably the model that can change your mind, as it is quicker than looking at yardage posts and doesn’t cost a fortune.
Do you use the Bushnell Neo Ghost? Let us know on the Golf Monthly social media channels.
-
-
Best Wet Weather Golf Gloves
Here we run through the very best wet weather golf gloves on the market
By Fergus Bisset •
-
"It’s Best Not To Delay Purchasing" - How Golf Retail Is Still Seeing Covid-19 Impact
Manufacturing and shipping difficulties are set to continue until 2022 in the golf industry amid the challenges of the pandemic
By James Hibbitt •
-
Black Friday Golf Shoe Deals
The huge Black Friday sales are here! What are the best deals on golf shoes?
By Dan Parker •
-
Best Christmas Golf Gifts
Our best Christmas golf gifts guide with ideas galore for the golfer in your life
By Martin Hopley •
-
One Of Our Favourite Golf Waterproof Jackets Has 40% Off Right Now
You can get the popular adidas Rain.Rdy jacket for less than £100 right now.
By Sam Tremlett •
-
How To Buy The New Tiger Woods Nike Polo
Here are the details on how you can buy the Tiger Woods polo from Nike.
By Sam Tremlett •
-
7 Days Of Samsung - Big Savings To Be Had On Amazon This Week
Don't miss out on some outstanding savings on Samsung products this week.
By Sam Tremlett •
-
Save 20% On Ryder Cup Merchandise - Today Only!
Save 20% On Ryder Cup Merchandise - Today Only!
By Elliott Heath •
-
What Putters Do Pros Use?
We take a look at the putters put into play by the world's best male players.
By Sam Tremlett •
-
What Golf Shoes Do Pros Wear?
We take a look at what the top male players in the world put on their feet whilst out on Tour.
By Sam Tremlett •