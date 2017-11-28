A great deal for a very decent GPS can be had this Black Friday weekend

At Just £69.99 The Bushnell Neo Ghost Is The Best GPS Deal This Weekend

Black Friday sales continue through the weekend and from the best Black Friday Amazon Golf Deals we have seen the Bushnell Neo Ghost at just £69.99 is a cracking price.

A pocket-sized, lightweight GPS device that provides hazard and approach distances at an affordable price the Bushnell Neo Ghost is simple to set-up, gives accurate distances and is great value for money.

This pocket-sized GPS comes preloaded with over 33,000 courses, with no fees to pay after your purchase. It provides yardages to the front, middle and back of the green, and reveals up to four hazards per hole.

Other features include auto course recognition, auto hole advance, and a shot measuring function. It’s USB rechargeable battery will last for three full rounds, while the unit itself can be kept in your pocket, or placed on your bag using the multi-function clip.

Review

Out of the box, the Neo Ghost is ready to go. Value for money is the device’s greatest asset, offering lay-up distances and shot measurement as well as your usual distances for under £100 with no annual fees.Its compact size will suit many golfers who find watches too distracting and laser rangefinders too time consuming while the battery life is extremely impressive, going four rounds comfortably in GPS mode.

A great option for those who want basic yardages delivered quickly and easy to read. If you’ve been a DMD sceptic, this is probably the model that can change your mind, as it is quicker than looking at yardage posts and doesn’t cost a fortune.

The clip, while looking a little flimsy, works well to attach it to your bag so distances can be read at a glance. A massive 20 contrast modes ensure the display is easily readable. While some people may want more detail, four hazards and three green yardages should cover everything the club golfer could ever need.

Verdict

