Best Deals To Get Ready For Your Return To Golf

With golf returning in England, here are some of the best deals to help you prepare for the first round back.

In the not too distant future golf is returning in England as the R&A has given the green light for courses to open again.

“Golf can resume in England on Wednesday following the latest update by the UK Government,” the R&A said in a joint statement with golf’s stakeholders and home unions.

“All outdoor sport must be done alone or within a household group and that includes golf.”

So the question is, are you prepared for your return to golf? Do you have all the things you need to play?

Well, to make sure, we have put together a collection of some of the best deals on balls, clothing, shoes and much more, so that you can play and enjoy the game again!

Wilson Staff DX2 Optix Balls (2 for £25)

Make sure you have enough golf balls in your bag with this great deal on Wilson Staff Optix balls. You can also get them in bright green too.

BUY NOW: Wilson Staff DX2 Balls from American Golf for £17.99 (2 for £25)

Benross NHS Rainbow ProLite Stand Bag

20% of sales generated from this product will be granted to member NHS Charities supporting the health and emotional wellbeing of those at the frontline of the NHS.

Brand Fusion Wooden Tees (80 Bumper Pack)

Don't be that guy who asks to borrow a tee on the first tee shot back. Get a big bumper pack of 80 wooden tees instead.

TaylorMade TP5/TP5x Balls (2 for £75)

The TP5 and TP5x balls from TaylorMade are put into play by some of the world's best players.

BUY NOW: TaylorMade TP5/TP5x balls from American Golf (2 for £75)

J.Lindeberg Reese Light Trousers (SAVE £50.01)

J.Lindeberg make quality products and you can get a huge saving on the brands Reese Light trousers at the moment.

Wilson Staff ProFeel Glove (SAVE £5)

A golf glove for less than a fiver? Given this ProFeel model is comfortable, sensitive and durable that is a great deal.

TaylorMade Quiver Bag (SAVE £20)

A compact and lightweight bag, the Quiver is brand new for 2020, and ideal for people looking to get out for a quick round or nine holes.

Srixon AD333 Balls

Srixon's iconic AD333 balls are some of the most popular in the game and for less than £20 for a dozen, that is a bargain.

Fazer Pro Fold Flat Push Trolley (SAVE £80.99)

If you are in the market for a new trolley then this model from Fazer could be the one for you. It folds completely flat so can be stored in the smallest of spaces and has plenty of other features for all your golfing needs. Today you can save more than £80 on it too.

Ecco Golf S-Lite Shoes (SAVE £40.01)

This premium golf shoe has been constructed with innovative ultra-light materials to give you a better performance as you play.

Garmin Approach G30 GPS (SAVE £90)

We think this compact unit will best suit those who want all the features of the leading GPS devices in a practical pocket sized unit.

Honma D1 12 Ball Pack (2 for £25)

High handicap golfers and those needing every bit of help to get more distance would be suited to using this ball.

BUY NOW: Honma D1 12 Ball Pack from American Golf (2 for £25)

Calvin Klein Pique Colour Block Polo (SAVE £30)

Smart and slick with clean-cut styling we can guarantee Calvin Klein’s Colour Block polo will be your go-to golf shirt for the coming season. Get one now at £30 off!

Garmin Approach S20 GPS & CT10 Bundle (SAVE £40.99)

This Garmin watch features a high-resolution display and covers over 40,000 courses. Along with several other features it also comes with three Approach CT10 sensors to can help you track individual club performance.

Stromberg Waterproof Trousers (2 for £90)

At the moment American Golf are offering two pairs of Stromberg waterproof trousers for £90. You can mix-and-match too.

BUY NOW: Stromberg Waterproof Trousers from American Golf (2 for £90)

Stuburt Polo Shirts and Shoes (3 for the price of 2 - mix and match)

Need some more clothing or a new pair of golf shoes? Stuburt have got you covered with a great mix and match offer at the moment.

BUY NOW: Stuburt Polo shirts from American Golf (3 for the price of 2)

BUY NOW: Stuburt shoes from American Golf (3 for the price of 2)

Garmin Approach S60 GPS (SAVE £100)

The S60 GPS is one of the best GPS watches Garmin make and currently you can get one with £100 off.

Callaway Golf Hyper Dry C Stand Bag (SAVE £40)

Features a 4-way top with full-length dividers, welded zips and weighs well under 2kg. An excellent product that has £40 off right now.

Shot Scope V2 (SAVE £100)

Shot Scope’s pioneering, innovative distance measuring device combines advanced GPS technology with its popular automatic performance tracking. At the moment you can get one and save £100!

BUY NOW (UK): ShotScope V2 from American for £125 (SAVE £100)

Don't forget to follow Golf monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for more golf deals.