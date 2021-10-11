Are you in the market for a rangefinder? Currently, on Amazon, you can grab yourself a great deal on a number of rangefinders.

6 Rangefinders That Are On Sale On Amazon Right Now

A rangefinder can give you major confidence out on the course, as well as helping you lower your score significantly as it provides the exact yardage for the shot you are faced with.

With a number of different options available on the market, it’s important that you find one that is good value for money and provides a great performance.

Here are six models, three US and three UK, that provide all of the things above, and are currently available with up to 33% off.

Laser Rangefinder Deals – US

Callaway Laser Rangefinder $299.99 $180.13

The 300 Pro from Callaway is $180 right now right Amazon, saving almost $120 on the RRP! It features slope technology, pin vibration and is magnetic for easy cart use. View Deal

Gogogo Sport Vpro Laser Rangefinder $129.99 $99.98

For under $100 the Gogogo is one of the best value rangefinders on Amazon right now. Measuring range from 650-yards, it also features multi-coated optics lenses which help viewing quality, as well as a one-year warranty. View Deal

WOSPORTS Golf Rangefinder $149.99 $109.99

The WOSPORTS Golf Rangefinder is Amazon’s Choice with an 800-yard range with slope system providing superb accuracy. It also features a yardage to meter switch, a useful feature for when you’re abroad. View Deal

Laser Rangefinder Deals – UK

Mileseey Golf Rangefinder £149.99 £99.99

With a range of up to 660-yards, the Mileseey also offers a slope system for superb accuracy. Pulse Vibration Technology also means that you can securely lock on to the target, also included, is a smart carrying pouch that hooks on to your bag. View Deal

AOFAR HX-700N Golf Rangefinder £99.99 £74.99

Featuring in a striking camo print, the HX-700N will definitely make you stand out on the course. Being extremely portable, it also waterproof and dustproof, meaning it is ideal for conditions all year round. View Deal

Bozily Golf Rangefinder £79.99 £67.99

Has multi-coated lenses that reduce reflected light therefore providing clearer imagery. A superb 1000-yards of range and slope provide an unbelievably accurate yardage for your golf game. View Deal

