5-Star Deal: Save £50 On The Titleist U500 And U510 Utility Irons

In the market for a driving iron? Save big money on these two great options from Titleist

Sometimes you come across an offer that is too good not to share, and that’s the case here with the Titleist U500 and U510 utility irons.

Known for producing quality through the bag, Titleist is a name trusted by golfers all over the world, from the sport’s biggest stars to those just starting out in the game.

And you can now save £50 (20%) on two of the best driving irons on the market.

Released in 2019 on the back of the success of Titleist’s 718 T-MB model, the big-name brand decided to put even more focus into this area, and the results were impressive.

In the U500, lower-handicappers have a forgiving club that retains the look and feel of a long iron while delivering exceptional performance. Struggling with the driver or need a club that’s going to give you confidence on a tight tee shot? Look no further than this.

And the same is true for the U510. Although aimed at golfers who don’t swing it as fast, this club ticks all the boxes.

It has a thicker topline that perhaps isn’t quite as nice to look at behind the ball, but it’s even more forgiving and will launch the ball higher, making it a handy option on long approach shots, too.

It also has a slightly lighter stock graphite shaft to help with the extra launch.

Currently, both are still available for right- and left-handers at various lofts, but we don’t expect this to last long.

As is usually the case, right-handers have more options to choose from. Three U500 lofts remain – 17°, 20° and 23° – in regular or stiff flex, while the U510 is available in 20° or 23°.

And for lefties, there is still time to get your hands on the 17° U500 or the 20° U510, both of which come with a stiff KBS Hybrid 80 graphite shaft.

