Inside Takeaway Golf Fix

The reason a lot of golfers struggle with consistency is because their first move is to take the club away well on the inside. From there, it's very difficult to make consistently solid contact. In the video and article below, PGA Professional Andrew Jones shares three brilliant inside takeaeay golf tips to get your swing back on track.

The first drill is extremely simple and involves placing a ball around six inches behind the one you're going to hit. When you take the club back, the idea is that you should gently just brush it out the way.

Gently nudge the back ball to improve your takeaway and the rhythm of your swing (Image credit: Kenny Smith)

When people take the club away on the inside, the movement tends to be quite sharp and snappy, which disrupts the flow and sequencing of the swing. So, not only will this drill help you take the club back on a more neutral path, it will also improve the rhythm and tempo of the swing, allowing for a better golf downswing sequence and greater accuracy.

For the next drill, fasten a tee peg into your glove so it points to the target at address. From here, if you take the club back on the inside you'll notice how the tee points towards the sky and there will also likely be some separation between the arms and body.

The tee should be pointing towards the ball in the takeaway (Image credit: Kenny Smith)

Instead, you want the tee to be pointing towards the ball in the takeaway. Deliberately rehearse this move and feeling until it starts to become more natural and you'll notice a big improvement in the plane of your swing.

Additionally, for anyone wondering how to stop cutting across the golf ball, this is sure to help as it will stop the club fanning open in the backswing.

The final drill is a great way to use alignment sticks if you have them. If not, a driver will do just fine. Grip your driver about halfway down the shaft, with the handle touching your left hip (right for left-handers). If you have a tendency to whip it away on the inside, you'll quickly notice that you lose connection between body and club.

If you take the club inside, this is what will happen when you attempt this drill (Image credit: Kenny Smith)

You want to maintain that connection in the takeaway and in order to do that, everything should move in one piece. So, using your core and bigger muscles, work on keeping the handle of the club pressed against your body. The great thing about this is that it also encourages a better rhythm to the swing and it can be done at home.

If you struggle with an inside takeaway, any one of these simple drills could be the secret to unlocking your scoring potential. Give them all a go and help set your swing on a much better and more consistent path.