Is This The World's Best All-Round Golfing Destination?

The Western Cape

Situated in the extreme south-west of South Africa where the Atlantic and Indian Oceans meet, the Western Cape covers 50,000 square miles of beautiful mountains and rugged shoreline. Most visitors focus on the southern stretch from Cape Town across to George, a holidaymakers’ dream that is also home to many of the nation’s finest courses. This is a region renowned for its wine-making, small towns with excellent accommodation and restaurants, and sunny disposition. On top of this, the exchange rate means that it is one of the world’s best-value golfing destinations.

Arabella is one of the finest golf estates in the Western Cape (Image credit: Getty Images)

Often recognised as the finest course in the country is one of three at the superb Fancourt Estate in the suburbs of George. Surrounding a terrific golf hotel bordered by two rivers, the Montagu and Outeniqua courses are both very good, especially the former which is also extremely pretty. But it is Gary Player’s amazing Links, host of the 2003 President’s Cup, that has established itself as a true bucket-list attraction. It is one of the most beautiful golf courses in the world. Improbably, this has been built over land that was formerly an airfield but which is now a wild, spectacular, modern, inland links running through the most natural-looking marshland. With five par 5s, there is variety and drama all the way, and although you have to stay at the hotel to access tee times, it is more than worth it. Nearby, the course at George Golf Club is also well worth a game and great value.

The Links Course at Fancourt is regularly featured in lists of the world's best courses (Image credit: Rob Smith)

To the south of Cape Town, Clovelly dates back over 90 years and has excellent views of the mountains and out over False Bay, with Steenberg and Westlake making this a stronghold of entertaining golf. At the eastern end of the Cape, Plettenberg Bay is a Fred Hawtree creation running through an old nature reserve, while Goose Valley is a lovely Gary Player signature design that has views of lagoon, mountains and the Indian Ocean. With roughly 70 courses to choose from, the Western Cape is a perfect destination for a golfing holiday and more.

Arabella

An aerial view of Arabella with the mountains beyond (Image credit: Getty Images)

Par 72, 6,357 yards

Arabella is a fine golf resort overlooking the Botrivier Lagoon, home to spectacular waterfowl. It is peacefully situated on the Whale Coast to the east of Cape Town where the migration is a joy to behold from June to November.

The approach on the eighth needs to be straight! (Image credit: Getty Images)

It was designed by Peter Matkovich with the local environment very much in mind, and there are several spectacular holes including the 8th, a brilliant par 5 to a green sandwiched between the lagoon and a pond. The closing hole is another full-length three-shotter skirting the water with a 400-yard bunker flanking the right.

Pinnacle Point

Pinnacle Point boasts a spectacular setting (Image credit: Getty Images)

Par 72, 6,664 yards

Boasting a sensational, elevated coastal setting close to Mossel Bay, Pinnacle Point is understandably one of the most photographed courses in South Africa. It is also probably the most dramatic with plenty of holes bordering the towering cliff edges including the breathtaking par 3s at 7, 9 and 13.

The closing hole and clubhouse at Pinnacle Point (Image credit: Getty Images)

Even when slightly further from the edge, you are still accompanied by glorious views that can easily distract from the task at hand. The par-5 18th makes for a suitably thrilling climax as it slaloms along the edge overlooking Eden Bay.

Simola

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Par 72, 6,499 yards

Jack Nicklaus signature designs are known for their bold and creative flair, and this lush, parkland course way up in the hills is certainly no exception. There is variety and opportunity in abundance with five short holes and five par 5s, and the 2nd to 7th holes are played away from the clubhouse on the far side of the Simola Ridge.

A view over the undulating Jack Nicklaus course at Simola (Image credit: Simola Golf Estate)

The undulating terrain means that many will want, or even need, a buggy, but the reward for this is a wealth of elevated tees and the most wonderful panoramic views over the Knysna River and the mountains.

There is no doubt that the Western Cape makes for one of the most compelling and appealing golfing destinations in the world.