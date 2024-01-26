Who Is Stephan Jaeger's Wife?
Stephan Jaeger married his wife Shelby in 2018, with the couple having a son and a dog together
Stephan Jaeger is a rising star on the PGA Tour, having come through the ranks on the Korn Ferry Tour with six victories - the second-most of all time.
The German, born near Munich, attended the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga and remains based in the city on the State's south border with Georgia and close to Alabama.
It's there where we assume he met his wife Shelby and where they life together. The couple got married in 2018 and have a son together, named Harrison, who was born in November 2022. They also own a very cute golden retriever named Phil.
Shelby and Phil previously followed Stephan during Korn Ferry Tour events. They got Phil as a puppy in January 2010 and he regularly appears on Shelby's Instagram page.
The best type of fan. 🐕@SJ_sedl_Golf had his dog, Phil, by his side watching him @simmonsbankopen. pic.twitter.com/MFs4GpKh7aMay 6, 2021
Shelby is a christian who describes herself as a lover of life trying to spread positivity. She is a big University of Tennessee sports fan, including the Tennessee Vols baseball team.
I have successfully converted him. GBO. @SJ_sedl_Golf pic.twitter.com/gszofk4xqYMarch 7, 2020
She has also previously caddied for Stephan in pro events and has a good swing herself.
A post shared by Shelby Jaeger (@shelbygjaeger)
A photo posted by on
She is a health coach and has her own business named Well and Bloom Health. "I help you develop healthy habits to transform your life. Improve energy, less anxiety, food freedom, balanced life, holistic wellness, positivity," it reads on her Instagram page.
Shelby's husband Stephan turned pro in 2012 and has a career-high world ranking of 86th.
