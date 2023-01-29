Who Is Sahith Theegala's Girlfriend?

The animated Sahith Theegala has been a breath of fresh air since bursting onto the PGA Tour scene in 2022, and although he's yet to register his first official victory, the American is definitely one to watch in 2023.

The Pepperdine University graduate did taste victory in 2022, but the QBE Shootout, for which he forged a successful partnership with fellow American, Tom Hoge, is not an official event. It was still a win well worth celebrating, and he had his parents there with him to enjoy the moment.

Theegala started 2023 in Hawaii at the Tournament of Champions, not a bad spot to get your new campaign up and running - and, unsurprisingly, it's quite a popular location with players' families, too, who get the opportunity to relax before the season really kicks in.

And it looks as though Theegala may have company this year, certainly if his Instagram account is anything to go by - and we're not talking about his caddie, Carl Smith.

A post shared by Sahith Reddy Theegala (@srtheegala) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

The pro golfer shared a picture of himself and who we believe is his new girlfriend, Julianna "Juju" Chan, a swimmer at Pepperdine University Waves. Reports suggest that they started dating when they were both at Pepperdine, where Theegala was a three-time All-American.

While Theegala was tearing up the golf course, Chan was making headlines in the pool, and her team set a new Pepperdine swim and dive record in the 200-medley relay at the Pacific Coast Swim and Dive Conference Championships in 2019.

It appears that the couple enjoyed a vacation in Maui to celebrate the New Year - but now the hard work begins. For Theegala it's building on a promising start to his PGA Tour career, and for Chan, it's back to her role at Trace, where, according to her LinkedIn profile, she is an Enterprise Customer Success Manager.