Who Is Nicolai Højgaard’s Girlfriend?

Nicolai Højgaard is one of the DP World’s Tour’s most exciting young players and a member of Europe’s 2023 Ryder Cup team, having been selected by Luke Donald as a wildcard pick.

Given how consistent the Dane has been in 2023, this didn’t come as much of a surprise, . His brother, Rasmus, might currently have more wins to his name on the DP World tour, but it’s Nicolai who will be teeing it up in Rome against the Americans.

However, given how close the Højgaard twins are, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Rasmus in Rome showing his support, along with Nicolai’s girlfriend, Amanda Falkenberg.

When Nicolai won the Italian Open at Marco Simone Golf Club in 2021, his maiden victory on the DP World Tour, he was pictured holding the trophy with Falkenberg – and the pair appear to still be enjoying travelling Europe together.

After that victory in Italy, Nicolai said: “I’m very happy that Rasmus, his girlfriend and my girlfriend were around watching.”

A post shared by @amandafalkenberg15 A photo posted by on

If his Instagram account is anything to go by, Nicolai likes to keep his off course business private – it’s all golf. However, Falkenberg gives the occasional glimpse of what life is like for the couple – and it looks like they have a lot of fun together.

Nicolai, just like his brother, has a lot of fans, but none bigger than his girlfriend, who appears to enjoy supporting him. Falkenberg was at both the Made in Himmerland and Scottish Open, the latter of which provided an opportunity for the whole family to get away on holiday together.

Last year Falkenberg also shared a picture of them together on Nicolai's birthday. "Congratulations to my very best friend (who fortunately is also my boyfriend)," she said. It's not known how long they have been together, but it's thought that they have known each other for a number of years.