Who Is Minjee Lee's Caddie? Meet Brad Beecher

10-time LPGA Tour winner Minjee Lee currently has fellow Australian Brad Beecher on her bag.

Beecher is best known as the caddie of former World No.1 Inbee Park, with the duo forming one of the greatest teams in LPGA Tour history.

Beecher worked with Park almost since the start of her career, and carried her bag for all seven of her Major victories.

When Park stepped away from the game after having her first child in 2023, Beecher worked briefly with Danielle Kang before joining Lee's team.

Lee and Beecher have worked together since mid-2023, with the partnership proving to be almost immediately successful.

Shortly after linking up, the pair won two events together late in the 2023 season: the Kroger Queen City Championship and the BMW Ladies Championship.

Asked if she would continue with Beecher following her victory at the BMW Ladies Championship, Lee replied: “I think so. Yeah, Brad and I have been working together since maybe June or July, so it's quite recent. We get on really well because we are both Aussies, so I'm just really happy that I could win here in Korea with him.”

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Beecher comes from a golfing family and has two cousins who used to play on tour: Karen and Mardi Lunn.

Karen won 10 times on the Ladies European Tour, while her sister Mardi also played professionally on the LPGA and Ladies European Tour, winning five times in her career.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Beecher says his cousins helped him get his start in caddying.

“They asked me to come out and caddie for a couple of years, and go back to playing golf myself, but I never did,” Beecher told the PLTCA.

Beecher says his favourite thing about caddying is the “adrenaline”.

“I love the adrenaline, being in the mix of competition, being in the hunt; ultimately being in contention to help my player succeed.”

Prior to Beecher, Lee worked for five seasons with veteran looper Jason Gilroyed, who has previously worked with Rosie Jones, Cristie Kerr, Anna Nordqvist and Alison Lee.

Lee parted ways with Gilroyed, who would later move on to work with Rose Zhang, in February 2023, and had a brief spell with fellow Aussie Rance De Grussa before landing on Beecher.