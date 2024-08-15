Who Is Minjee Lee's Caddie? Meet Brad Beecher
Australian looper Brad Beecher has caddied for compatriot Minjee Lee since 2023 - here is what we know about him
10-time LPGA Tour winner Minjee Lee currently has fellow Australian Brad Beecher on her bag.
Beecher is best known as the caddie of former World No.1 Inbee Park, with the duo forming one of the greatest teams in LPGA Tour history.
Beecher worked with Park almost since the start of her career, and carried her bag for all seven of her Major victories.
When Park stepped away from the game after having her first child in 2023, Beecher worked briefly with Danielle Kang before joining Lee's team.
Lee and Beecher have worked together since mid-2023, with the partnership proving to be almost immediately successful.
Shortly after linking up, the pair won two events together late in the 2023 season: the Kroger Queen City Championship and the BMW Ladies Championship.
Asked if she would continue with Beecher following her victory at the BMW Ladies Championship, Lee replied: “I think so. Yeah, Brad and I have been working together since maybe June or July, so it's quite recent. We get on really well because we are both Aussies, so I'm just really happy that I could win here in Korea with him.”
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Beecher comes from a golfing family and has two cousins who used to play on tour: Karen and Mardi Lunn.
Karen won 10 times on the Ladies European Tour, while her sister Mardi also played professionally on the LPGA and Ladies European Tour, winning five times in her career.
Beecher says his cousins helped him get his start in caddying.
“They asked me to come out and caddie for a couple of years, and go back to playing golf myself, but I never did,” Beecher told the PLTCA.
Beecher says his favourite thing about caddying is the “adrenaline”.
“I love the adrenaline, being in the mix of competition, being in the hunt; ultimately being in contention to help my player succeed.”
Prior to Beecher, Lee worked for five seasons with veteran looper Jason Gilroyed, who has previously worked with Rosie Jones, Cristie Kerr, Anna Nordqvist and Alison Lee.
Lee parted ways with Gilroyed, who would later move on to work with Rose Zhang, in February 2023, and had a brief spell with fellow Aussie Rance De Grussa before landing on Beecher.
Joel Kulasingham is freelance writer for Golf Monthly. He has worked as a sports reporter and editor in New Zealand for more than five years, covering a wide range of sports including golf, rugby and football. He moved to London in 2023 and writes for several publications in the UK and abroad. He is a life-long sports nut and has been obsessed with golf since first swinging a club at the age of 13. These days he spends most of his time watching, reading and writing about sports, and playing mediocre golf at courses around London.
-
-
Who Is Jhonattan Vegas’ Caddie? Meet Ruben Yorio
Argentinian looper Ruben Yorio has caddied for Jhonattan Vegas for several years - here is what we know about him
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
Is There Any Limit To The Size Of A Movable Obstruction?
We address this understandable question about movable obstructions while also touching on the key differences between them, immovable obstructions and loose impediments...
By Jeremy Ellwood Published
-
Who Is Jhonattan Vegas’ Caddie? Meet Ruben Yorio
Argentinian looper Ruben Yorio has caddied for Jhonattan Vegas for several years - here is what we know about him
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
Who Is Brendon Todd’s Caddie? Meet JT Griffin
Brendon Todd's caddie is his good friend and fellow golf pro JT Griffin - here is what we know about him
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
Who Is Mark Hubbard’s Caddie? Meet Matthew Picanso
Former professional Matthew Picanso has been caddying for Mark Hubbard in recent years - here is what we know about him
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
Who Is Byeong Hun An's Caddie?
Justin York has been caddying for the South Korean in recent years - here's what we know about him
By Mike Hall Published
-
Who Is Hannah Green's Caddie?
Hannah Green had had Nate Blasko alongside her for most of her professional career so far - here's what we know about him
By Mike Hall Published
-
Who Is Esther Henseleit's Caddie?
Get to know Esther Henseleit's caddie, coach, and boyfriend, Reece Phillips, a little bit better in this piece!
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Esther Henseleit Facts: 15 Things You Didn’t Know About The German Pro
Since turning professional in 2019, Esther Henseleit has been building a big reputation on the LET and LPGA Tour – here are some things you may not be aware of about her
By Mike Hall Published
-
Mariajo Uribe Facts: 18 Things You Didn't Know About The Colombian Golfer
Discover more about professional golfer Mariajo Uribe with these facts regarding her life and career
By Jonny Leighfield Published