Who Is Matt Fitzpatrick's Brother?

Matt Fitzpatrick's brother, spotted supporting him at the US Open, is fellow professional Alex Fitzpatrick.

Just a few months after making his PGA Tour debut at the Valspar Championship, Alex Fitzpatrick turned professional at the start of June 2022. The 23-year-old released a statement on his social media platforms, captioned: "Extremely excited to announce that I am turning professional. Thank you to my family, friends and people who have supported me along the way and looking forward to getting it going in the professional ranks and seeing where the next chapter takes me." Alex will now look to kickstart his career in the professional ranks.

Alex turned pro ranked as the sixth best amateur in the world, with his best ever position in the world amateur rankings being fourth. Along with a number of collegiate victories, he has also featured in the Walker Cup in 2019 and 2021. Alex also previously caddied for his brother at the 2013 US Amateur, an event that Matt won, which was hosted at The Country Club, host of the 2022 US Open.

The move to turn professional comes just a couple of months after the 23-year-old reportedly turned down at least $2 million to join the LIV Golf Invitational Series.

“I’m pleased Alex did say no,” Fitzpatrick told the Telegraph. “It was a hell of a dilemma for him. He chatted to our parents and then to me. It was a big offer and, to be honest, difficult to refuse.

“It would have been easy to take it. We don’t come from a background where there was ever money like that. So tempting. But he looked at it, where the finance was coming from and what could happen, and decided to stick to the original plan.

“He’ll turn pro when it’s the right time for him and, if his ranking improves just a bit in these next weeks on the college circuit, he will go straight to the Korn Ferry Tour. I’m glad about that. It would have been weird if he was on that league, after I’d turned it down.”