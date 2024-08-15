Who Is Mark Hubbard’s Caddie? Meet Matthew Picanso
Former professional Matthew Picanso has been caddying for Mark Hubbard in recent years - here is what we know about him
Mark Hubbard has former professional Matthew Picanso on his bag, with the pair working together since July 2023.
Hubbard has yet to win on the PGA Tour since joining the circuit back in 2015, but has several top 10s to his name, including a runner-up, two third-place finishes and six top fives.
And it looks like his partnership with Picanso has been a successful one, with Hubbard reaching a career-high 66th in the Official World Golf Ranking in 2024 while working with the looper.
Picanso, who has been described as a “mini-tour legend”, is a talented golfer in his own right.
A late bloomer, Picanso was a talented baseball player in his youth and only picked up golf in his senior year of high school.
Following personal tragedy, he gave up golf in his 20s for four and a half years before returning to the sport at the age of 26, and only turned professional when he was 30.
Picanso played for several years on the PGA Tour’s developmental circuits including PGA Tour Canada, PGA Tour Latinoamerica and the Korn Ferry Tour.
But despite winning 21 tournaments across the United States from 2019 through 2022, Picanso hasn’t quite done enough to make it to the PGA Tour.
According to golf blogger Monday Q Info on X, Picanso decided to stop playing after having a baby with his wife, and soon opted to become Hubbard’s caddie full-time.
Mark Hubbard who is currently second has mini-tour legend Matt Picanso on the bag. Matt is a great dude, an absolute stud golfer but he and his wife had a baby and he decided to stop playing and become Marks caddie. Matt has won something like 50 or more mini-tour events.May 17, 2024
In an interview with PGATour.com, Picanso said Hubbard has a distinct ability to be good at “weird sports that nobody would be good at”.
“I’ve never seen somebody have such good awareness of their hands and their feel,” he said of Hubbard.
A post shared by Matt Picanso (@mattypfunk)
A photo posted by on
Their best result together on the PGA Tour since linking up has been a solo third at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans in April 2024.
With Picanso on the bag, Hubbard finished in the top 70 of the 2024 FedEx Cup standings to qualify for the playoffs.
Joel Kulasingham is freelance writer for Golf Monthly. He has worked as a sports reporter and editor in New Zealand for more than five years, covering a wide range of sports including golf, rugby and football. He moved to London in 2023 and writes for several publications in the UK and abroad. He is a life-long sports nut and has been obsessed with golf since first swinging a club at the age of 13. These days he spends most of his time watching, reading and writing about sports, and playing mediocre golf at courses around London.
