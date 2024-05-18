Who Is Mark Hubbard's Wife?

Mark Hubbard first secured his PGA Tour card in 2015 and the American has gone on to enjoy a successful career, making over $10million in prize money.

Hubbard has yet to taste victory on Tour but has enjoyed an impressive run of form in 2024, making the cut in his first 12 events and reaching a career-high world ranking of 66th after his T4 finish at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

That tournament - and venue - also holds a special place in the American's heart as it served as the backdrop for his proposal to his then-girlfriend Meghan after the first round in 2015.

"Her mom had the idea when I asked her dad for permission,” he later revealed when asked about the proposal.

“She just thought it would be cool to include golf, and we’ve been together for so long I felt like I had to do something different than just take her out to dinner or something. So it just kind of all clicked.”

The couple went on to get married in 2017 and have had two kids together.

Although the couple have generally kept their relationship out of the public eye and not much is known about Megan - who has a limited social media presence - Mark has often cited the importance of his wife in allowing him to flourish on the course.

After claiming a two-shot victory on the Korn Ferry Tour at the LECOM Suncoast Classic in 2019, the 34-year-old dedicated the win to his significant other.

"Unbelievably grateful for this woman! I would be completely lost without you. It’s an honor everyday to wake up as your husband." he said.

"I know our life isn’t always easy...but it is also always a dream come true. Thank you so much for teaching me patience and compassion. This win is as much yours as it is mine. I can’t wait to celebrate with you!!! I love you @meghan_hubbs."

Later that year, he paid tribute to his wife again in another post. “'Home isn’t a place it’s a feeling.' And it’s wherever you are @meghan_hubbs," he said.

"You are the freakin best! Thank you for putting up with me and for making our crazy lifestyle fun and somehow normal. No chance I could be doing this without you! I love you like crazy and I’m so lucky to get to share this experience with you! Cheers to you and all you do."