Who Is Lucas Glover's Caddie?

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Lucas Glover has enjoyed a highly successful end to his 2023 season, with the 43-year-old becoming the first person since Vijay Singh in 2008 to win back-to-back events in their forties.

Glover followed up his win at the Wyndham Championship with a playoff victory against Patrick Cantlay at the FedEx Cup St Jude Championship. Those wins moved him up to World No. 30 and with an outside chance of a Ryder Cup captain's pick.

On the bag for Glover during this inspired end to the 2023 season has been veteran PGA Tour caddie, Tom Lamb.

Lamb has been a caddie for Brad Faxon, Steve Stricker and most notably, Jay Haas. The pair worked together for a number of years, with Lamb playing a key role in many of Haas' nine PGA Tour wins. Lamb also went on to work with Jay's son, Bill Haas for a number of events.

It is unclear exactly when Glover and Lamb began working together but it appears to be around the start of the 2022 season. In that time, the pair have worked to good effect, with Glover moving inside the top 100 in the world and now going on to claim two PGA Tour titles in successive at the back end of the 2023 season.

Prior to Lamb, Glover had a long-term partnership with Don Cooper. Cooper was formerly a club caddie at Augusta National where the pair first met. He was later hired as Glover's bagman in 2003.

The pair won four times together, including most memorably the US Open in 2009 at Bethpage where Glover beat Ricky Barns, David Duval and Phil Mickelson by two strokes