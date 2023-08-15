Who Is Lucas Glover's Caddie?

The 2009 US Open champion now has veteran caddie, Tom Lamb on the bag

Lucas Glover reads his putt with his caddie Tom Lamb on the 18th hole green during the final round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship
Tom Lamb has been on the bag for Lucas Glover's last two wins
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Ben Fleming
By Ben Fleming
published

Lucas Glover has enjoyed a highly successful end to his 2023 season, with the 43-year-old becoming the first person since Vijay Singh in 2008 to win back-to-back events in their forties. 

Glover followed up his win at the Wyndham Championship with a playoff victory against Patrick Cantlay at the FedEx Cup St Jude Championship. Those wins moved him up to World No. 30 and with an outside chance of a Ryder Cup captain's pick. 

On the bag for Glover during this inspired end to the 2023 season has been veteran PGA Tour caddie, Tom Lamb. 

Lamb has been a caddie for Brad Faxon, Steve Stricker and most notably, Jay Haas. The pair worked together for a number of years, with Lamb playing a key role in many of Haas' nine PGA Tour wins. Lamb also went on to work with Jay's son, Bill Haas for a number of events.

It is unclear exactly when Glover and Lamb began working together but it appears to be around the start of the 2022 season. In that time, the pair have worked to good effect, with Glover moving inside the top 100 in the world and now going on to claim two PGA Tour titles in successive at the back end of the 2023 season.

Prior to Lamb, Glover had a long-term partnership with Don Cooper. Cooper was formerly a club caddie at Augusta National where the pair first met. He was later hired as Glover's bagman in 2003. 

The pair won four times together, including most memorably the US Open in 2009 at Bethpage where Glover beat Ricky Barns, David Duval and Phil Mickelson by two strokes

Ben Fleming
Ben Fleming
Contributor

Ben joined Golf Monthly having completed his NCTJ in multimedia sports journalism at News Associates, London. He has covered a variety of sports and has also worked as a freelance journalist for The Independent and Stats Perform. An avid, albeit distinctly average golfer, he is a member of Nevill Golf Club. One of his best golfing moment was winning a 100/1 bet on Seamus Power and Thomas Detry to finish first and second at the 2022 Bermuda Championship.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸