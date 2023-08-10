Who Is Linn Grant’s Caddie?

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

In June 2022, Sweden’s Linn Grant became the DP World Tour’s (formerly the European Tour) first female winner with a nine-shot success in the Scandinavian Mixed.

It was a landmark moment for the sport and one she was also able to celebrate with her boyfriend, Pontus Samuelsson, who caddied for her in that event.

However, Grant now has Michael Curry on the bag, after she and Samuelsson parted company – on the fairways at least – in March 2023, with Samuelsson, a Limestone University sophomore, who has enjoyed a number of successes on the US college circuit, looking to concentrate on his own career.

Curry was formerly a greenkeeper at Brancepeth Castle Golf Club in Durham, England, but it’s believed he became a full time caddie on the Ladies European Tour several years ago.

In July, Grant, a five-time winner on the Ladies European Tour, claimed her first LPGA Tour title at the Dana Open, and she did so with Curry on the bag.

After the event she revealed how Curry had helped her stay calm down the stretch by talking about her favorite movies.

“I was going through my list and I said the Da Vinci Code,” she said. “What else did I say? Silence of the Lambs. We were talking about this movie, couldn't figure out the name of it. And I can't figure out now either. Nope.”

Prior to Curry and Samuelsson, both Grant’s dad and brother have fulfilled the role of caddie.

In a blog for the Ladies European Tour, she revealed how her father helps her a lot with off course matters, too, and said having someone she knew on her bag made the transition from amateur to professional a lot easier.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking of her split with Samuelsson, she told Sydsvenskan, a daily newspaper published in Sweden: “It's a bit of a mixed feeling. Boring of course and not being able to travel together every week and experience everything together.

“At the same time, it feels fun to take a new step and start working with someone who is already a professional caddie.”

Over the course of her short career, Grant has posted plenty of pictures on her Instagram account of her and Samuelsson enjoying life on the course, but she now looks to be settled with Curry on the bag.