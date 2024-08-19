Who Is JT Poston’s Caddie?

Multiple PGA Tour winner JT Poston has been working with Aaron Flener since 2017, an experienced looper who has also caddied for Kent Bulle and Stephan Jaeger.

Flener, who was on the bag for both of Poston’s PGA Tour wins – the Wyndham Championship in 2019 and John Deere Classic in 2022 – was born in Glasgow, Kentucky, where he attended high school before going to Lipscomb University in Nashville, Tennessee.

Known on Tour as ‘Big Cat’ after Keith Mitchell started calling him by that name on the Latin America Tour in 2015, Flener has previously described caddying as the “greatest job in the world”.

That, he said, is when the player you’re working with is playing well. Flener also told GOLF’s Subpar “when your guy is struggling, it’s awful”.

Since working with Poston, however, Flener has mostly enjoyed his job, for his compatriot is a fairly consistent performer, and has managed to accumulate well over $17 million in prize money during their time together.

According to The Caddie Network (TCN), Flener’s career highlight was being on the bag for Poston’s bogey free victory at the Wyndham Championship.

Flener also told TCN that his favorite player growing up was fellow Kentucky man Kenny Perry, and his favorite course to caddie on is Pebble Beach.

It’s obvious that the caddie enjoys his work. Judging by his social media posts, he loves being out on the course and traveling the globe.

After The Open at Royal Troon, Flener listed a number of highlights from his trip to Scotland.

Golf is not his only passion – he’s a huge sports fan, and he lists Kentucky Wildcats, Tennessee Titans, Nashville Predators and Atlanta Braves as his favorite sports teams.

Speaking about Poston shortly after his success at the 2022 John Deere Classic, Flener told Golfweek: “He never gets too high, never gets too low so it’s so it’s nice to work for a guy like that.”

He added: “We kind of have similar personalities.”