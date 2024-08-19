Who Is JT Poston’s Caddie?
Multiple PGA Tour winner JT Poston has a man on the bag who many a fellow pro know as 'Big Cat'
Multiple PGA Tour winner JT Poston has been working with Aaron Flener since 2017, an experienced looper who has also caddied for Kent Bulle and Stephan Jaeger.
Flener, who was on the bag for both of Poston’s PGA Tour wins – the Wyndham Championship in 2019 and John Deere Classic in 2022 – was born in Glasgow, Kentucky, where he attended high school before going to Lipscomb University in Nashville, Tennessee.
Known on Tour as ‘Big Cat’ after Keith Mitchell started calling him by that name on the Latin America Tour in 2015, Flener has previously described caddying as the “greatest job in the world”.
That, he said, is when the player you’re working with is playing well. Flener also told GOLF’s Subpar “when your guy is struggling, it’s awful”.
Since working with Poston, however, Flener has mostly enjoyed his job, for his compatriot is a fairly consistent performer, and has managed to accumulate well over $17 million in prize money during their time together.
According to The Caddie Network (TCN), Flener’s career highlight was being on the bag for Poston’s bogey free victory at the Wyndham Championship.
Flener also told TCN that his favorite player growing up was fellow Kentucky man Kenny Perry, and his favorite course to caddie on is Pebble Beach.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
It’s obvious that the caddie enjoys his work. Judging by his social media posts, he loves being out on the course and traveling the globe.
A post shared by Aaron Flener (@aflener)
A photo posted by on
After The Open at Royal Troon, Flener listed a number of highlights from his trip to Scotland.
Golf is not his only passion – he’s a huge sports fan, and he lists Kentucky Wildcats, Tennessee Titans, Nashville Predators and Atlanta Braves as his favorite sports teams.
Speaking about Poston shortly after his success at the 2022 John Deere Classic, Flener told Golfweek: “He never gets too high, never gets too low so it’s so it’s nice to work for a guy like that.”
He added: “We kind of have similar personalities.”
Michael has been with Golf Monthly since 2008. As a multimedia journalist, he has also worked for The Football Association, where he created content to support the men's European Championships, The FA Cup, London 2012, and FA Women's Super League. As content editor at Foremost Golf, Michael worked closely with golf's biggest equipment manufacturers, and has developed an in-depth knowledge of this side of the industry. He's now a regular contributor, covering instruction, equipment and feature content. Michael has interviewed many of the game's biggest stars, including six world number ones, and has attended and reported on many Major Championships and Ryder Cups. He's a member of Formby Golf Club.
-
-
Who Is Austin Eckroat's Caddie?
The American pro has known his caddie since they were at middle school together
By Michael Weston Published
-
Anthony Kim Records Best Finish Since Comeback At LIV Golf Greenbrier
The American - who returned from a 12-year hiatus in February - also carded his joint-lowest round of the season so far at Greenbrier
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Who Is Austin Eckroat's Caddie?
The American pro has known his caddie since they were at middle school together
By Michael Weston Published
-
Who Is Jin Young Ko's Caddie? Meet David Brooker
Jin Young Ko has worked with veteran caddie David Brooker for several years - here is what we know about him
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
Who Is Minjee Lee's Caddie? Meet Brad Beecher
Australian looper Brad Beecher has caddied for compatriot Minjee Lee since 2023 - here is what we know about him
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
Who Is Jhonattan Vegas’ Caddie? Meet Ruben Yorio
Argentinian looper Ruben Yorio has caddied for Jhonattan Vegas for several years - here is what we know about him
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
Who Is Brendon Todd’s Caddie? Meet JT Griffin
Brendon Todd's caddie is his good friend and fellow golf pro JT Griffin - here is what we know about him
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
Who Is Mark Hubbard’s Caddie? Meet Matthew Picanso
Former professional Matthew Picanso has been caddying for Mark Hubbard in recent years - here is what we know about him
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
Who Is Byeong Hun An's Caddie?
Justin York has been caddying for the South Korean in recent years - here's what we know about him
By Mike Hall Published
-
Who Is Esther Henseleit's Caddie?
Get to know Esther Henseleit's caddie, coach, and boyfriend, Reece Phillips, a little bit better in this piece!
By Matt Cradock Published