Who Is Hannah Green's Caddie?
Hannah Green had had Nate Blasko alongside her for most of her professional career so far - here's what we know about him
Australian Hannah Green turned professional in 2016, and for the majority of her career since, she has had one man in the bag for her – Canadian Nate Blasko.
Green turned to Blasko in 2018, and the pair have struck up a successful working relationship. Indeed, Green claimed her one Major victory to date just a year later with a one-shot win at the 2019 Women’s PGA Championship.
Four regular LPGA Tour wins have followed since that career high – the Cambia Portland Classic later in 2019, the JM Eagle LA Championship in 2023 and 2024, and the 2024 HSBC Women’s World Championship.
Blasko also caddied for Green at the women's Olympics tournament in Paris, where she was in the hunt for a medal heading deep into the final round at Le Golf National.
During the 2024 CPKC Women’s Open, Green explained how she came to link-up with Blasko. She said: “We both met when I was playing on the Symetra Tour, now Epson Tour. I was looking for a caddie in the off-season and he was looking for a player. Our first event was together in Australia and then later that year we won KPMG together. Been together ever since.”
Blasko is from Kingston, Ontario, and he was a low handicap junior golfer. Per the Kingston Whig Standard, he took up caddying after studying for two years at university before deciding it wasn’t for him. Eventually, he was encouraged by his former coach to caddie for local pro player Augusta James, who was on the Symetra Tour, which is where he met Green.
Blasko told the publication: “I liked the way she carried herself and I saw the potential in her, so it was kind of a match made in heaven and it worked out really well.”
He also credited James with helping him learn what the role entails. He added: “I owe a lot to Augusta, too, because when I went out with her on the Symetra Tour four years ago I really had no idea what a caddie did, what their job or responsibilities are, how to walk a golf course, and she kind of took me under her wing and showed me the ropes.”
Given how his and Green’s working relationship has flourished in the years since, it’s safe to say that his decision to link up with James back then was one he won't have any regrets over.
Given how his and Green’s working relationship has flourished in the years since, it’s safe to say that his decision to link up with James back then was one of the best of his career.
