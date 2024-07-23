CPKC Women’s Open Prize Money Payout 2024
Many of the world’s best are competing at Canada's national championship, including defending champion Megan Khang
Canada’s national championship takes place at Earl Grey Golf Club in Alberta as many of the world’s best players line up to compete for a record prize money payout at the event.
Last year, Megan Khang claimed her maiden LPGA Tour title in 191 attempts when the event was held in Vancouver, which bagged her a first prize of $375,000 from an overall purse of $2.5m.
However, there is more at stake in 2024 with the payout increased to $2.6m. As a result, this year’s winner will take home $390,000, while the runner-up will earn $245,246. Everyone in the top five will claim a six-figure sum.
As usual, there are also 500 Race to the CME Globe points available to the winner, as well as all-important world ranking points.
Below is the prize money payout for the CPKC Women’s Open.
CPKC Women's Open Prize Money Payout
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$390,000
|2nd
|$245,246
|3rd
|$177,909
|4th
|$137,626
|5th
|$110,774
|6th
|$90,633
|7th
|$75,863
|8th
|$66,465
|9th
|$59,751
|10th
|$54,380
|11th
|$50,350
|12th
|$46,993
|13th
|$44,040
|14th
|$41,355
|15th
|$38,938
|16th
|$36,789
|17th
|$34,911
|18th
|$33,299
|19th
|$31,957
|20th
|$30,882
|21st
|$29,809
|22nd
|$28,734
|23rd
|$27,661
|24th
|$26,585
|25th
|$25,646
|26th
|$24,707
|27th
|$23,765
|28th
|$22,826
|29th
|$21,886
|30th
|$21,080
|31st
|$20,275
|32nd
|$19,469
|33rd
|$18,663
|34th
|$17,857
|35th
|$17,187
|36th
|$16,515
|37th
|$15,845
|38th
|$15,173
|39th
|$14,500
|40th
|$13,964
|41st
|$13,427
|42nd
|$12,891
|43rd
|$12,352
|44th
|$11,816
|45th
|$11,413
|46th
|$11,010
|47th
|$10,607
|48th
|$10,204
|49th
|$9,801
|50th
|$9,398
|51st
|$9,131
|52nd
|$8,862
|53rd
|$8,592
|54th
|$8,325
|55th
|$8,056
|56th
|$7,786
|57th
|$7,520
|58th
|$7,250
|59th
|$6,983
|60th
|$6,714
|61st
|$6,580
|62nd
|$6,444
|63rd
|$6,311
|64th
|$6,177
|65th
|$6,041
Who Are The Star Names In The CPKC Women's Open?
As well as defending champion Megan Khang, who beat Jin Young Ko in a playoff in 2023, there are many other top names from the women’s game heading to Calgary, including six of the world’s top 10.
The player who will generate most attention is Canadian superstar Brooke Henderson. She has 13 LPGA Tour wins to her name, including her national championship in 2018, and she’ll have the backing of most of the crowd as she looks for a repeat of that success.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Other huge names in the field include three-time winner of the event Lydia Ko, who remains one win short of a place in the LPGA Tour Hall of Fame following her one victory this season, the Hilton Grand Vacation Tournament of Champions.
World No.2 Lilia Vu is also in action, where she will be hoping to build on her most recent LPGA Tour success, the Meijer LPGA Classic, which she won in June.
Two-time LPGA Tour winner Rose Zhang also plays, along with Hannah Green, who ranks sixth in the world, helped by victories in the HSBC Women’s World Championship and JM Eagle LA Championship.
Lexi Thompson will also be playing in her 11th and potentially final CPKC Women’s Open after announcing she will be retiring from full-time professional golf at the end of the season.
Other former winners of the tournament competing here are 2022 champion Paula Reto, Ariya Jutanugarn, who won in 2016 and 2011 winner Britney Lincicome.
Where Is The CPKC Women’s Open?
For the first time in the tournament’s history, the event will be played at Earl Grey Golf Club in Calgary, Alberta. The course opened in 1919, and, in time for its centenary, renovations were completed in 2018.
Who Is Playing In The CPKC Women’s Open?
Some of the world’s best players are in the field, including defending champion Megan Khang, local favorite Brooke Henderson, former World No.1 Lydia Ko, who has three victories at the tournament, and two-time Major winner Lilia Vu.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
This Much-Loved Masters Feature Just Made Its Full LIV Golf Debut
The 'Any Shot, Any Time' feature officially launched on the LIV Golf app in Andalucia as Sergio Garcia claimed victory at Valderrama
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Will 18-Hole Golf Become A Thing Of The Past? - Why More Players And Golf Clubs Want Shorter Formats
Top 50 coach Katie Dawkins investigates why golfers and golf clubs are attracted to shorter formats
By Katie Dawkins Published
-
Star Wars Fan Ayaka Furue Takes Inspiration From Iconic Quote To Snatch Evian Championship Victory Via Late Burst
The Japanese golfer went five under through her final five holes to snatch the win away from her rivals at Evian Resort - all while thinking about six influential words...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Amundi Evian Championship Prize Money Payout 2024
The penultimate women's Major of the 2024 season offers up its highest-ever prize purse - almost double what it was in 2019
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
7 Big Names To Miss The Cut At The Amundi Evian Championship
The fourth women's Major of 2024 has made it to the halfway stage, with a number of big names set to head home for the weekend
By Matt Cradock Published
-
The 19 Golfers To Have Made The Cut In Every Women's Major So Far This Year
We take a look at the best scores from the 19 players who have made the cut in all three women's Majors so far in 2024
By Paul Higham Published
-
‘The Rules Need To Be Enforced’ - Nelly Korda Reaffirms Stance On Slow Play Ahead Of Evian Championship
The World No.1 once again spoke out about the need for slow play rules to be enforced ahead of the fourth Major of the year
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
6 Big Names Missing The 2024 Evian Championship
Some of the best women's players in the world will tee off at the fourth Major of the year this week, but who are the big names are missing out?
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
Nelly Korda Set To Return At Evian Championship After Dog Bite
The World No.1 is back in action this week after missing her title defense at the Aramco Team Series due to an injury from a dog bite
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
Leona Maguire Wins Aramco Team Series London After Stunning Eagle Finish
The Solheim Cup star eagled the final hole to win her maiden LET title by a single stroke at the Centurion Club
By Elliott Heath Published