CPKC Women’s Open Prize Money Payout 2024

Canada’s national championship takes place at Earl Grey Golf Club in Alberta as many of the world’s best players line up to compete for a record prize money payout at the event.

Last year, Megan Khang claimed her maiden LPGA Tour title in 191 attempts when the event was held in Vancouver, which bagged her a first prize of $375,000 from an overall purse of $2.5m.

However, there is more at stake in 2024 with the payout increased to $2.6m. As a result, this year’s winner will take home $390,000, while the runner-up will earn $245,246. Everyone in the top five will claim a six-figure sum.

As usual, there are also 500 Race to the CME Globe points available to the winner, as well as all-important world ranking points.

Below is the prize money payout for the CPKC Women’s Open.

CPKC Women's Open Prize Money Payout

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $390,000 2nd $245,246 3rd $177,909 4th $137,626 5th $110,774 6th $90,633 7th $75,863 8th $66,465 9th $59,751 10th $54,380 11th $50,350 12th $46,993 13th $44,040 14th $41,355 15th $38,938 16th $36,789 17th $34,911 18th $33,299 19th $31,957 20th $30,882 21st $29,809 22nd $28,734 23rd $27,661 24th $26,585 25th $25,646 26th $24,707 27th $23,765 28th $22,826 29th $21,886 30th $21,080 31st $20,275 32nd $19,469 33rd $18,663 34th $17,857 35th $17,187 36th $16,515 37th $15,845 38th $15,173 39th $14,500 40th $13,964 41st $13,427 42nd $12,891 43rd $12,352 44th $11,816 45th $11,413 46th $11,010 47th $10,607 48th $10,204 49th $9,801 50th $9,398 51st $9,131 52nd $8,862 53rd $8,592 54th $8,325 55th $8,056 56th $7,786 57th $7,520 58th $7,250 59th $6,983 60th $6,714 61st $6,580 62nd $6,444 63rd $6,311 64th $6,177 65th $6,041

Who Are The Star Names In The CPKC Women's Open?

Brooke Henderson won the event six years ago (Image credit: Getty Images)

As well as defending champion Megan Khang, who beat Jin Young Ko in a playoff in 2023, there are many other top names from the women’s game heading to Calgary, including six of the world’s top 10.

The player who will generate most attention is Canadian superstar Brooke Henderson. She has 13 LPGA Tour wins to her name, including her national championship in 2018, and she’ll have the backing of most of the crowd as she looks for a repeat of that success.

Other huge names in the field include three-time winner of the event Lydia Ko, who remains one win short of a place in the LPGA Tour Hall of Fame following her one victory this season, the Hilton Grand Vacation Tournament of Champions.

World No.2 Lilia Vu is also in action, where she will be hoping to build on her most recent LPGA Tour success, the Meijer LPGA Classic, which she won in June.

Lilia Vu is looking for her second LPGA Tour win of the season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Two-time LPGA Tour winner Rose Zhang also plays, along with Hannah Green, who ranks sixth in the world, helped by victories in the HSBC Women’s World Championship and JM Eagle LA Championship.

Lexi Thompson will also be playing in her 11th and potentially final CPKC Women’s Open after announcing she will be retiring from full-time professional golf at the end of the season.

Other former winners of the tournament competing here are 2022 champion Paula Reto, Ariya Jutanugarn, who won in 2016 and 2011 winner Britney Lincicome.

Where Is The CPKC Women’s Open? For the first time in the tournament’s history, the event will be played at Earl Grey Golf Club in Calgary, Alberta. The course opened in 1919, and, in time for its centenary, renovations were completed in 2018.