CPKC Women’s Open Prize Money Payout 2024

Many of the world’s best are competing at Canada's national championship, including defending champion Megan Khang

Megan Khang with the trophy after winning the CPKC Women's Open
Megan Khang won the 2023 tournament for her maiden LPGA Tour victory
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Mike Hall
By
published

Canada’s national championship takes place at Earl Grey Golf Club in Alberta as many of the world’s best players line up to compete for a record prize money payout at the event.

Last year, Megan Khang claimed her maiden LPGA Tour title in 191 attempts when the event was held in Vancouver, which bagged her a first prize of $375,000 from an overall purse of $2.5m. 

However, there is more at stake in 2024 with the payout increased to $2.6m. As a result, this year’s winner will take home $390,000, while the runner-up will earn $245,246. Everyone in the top five will claim a six-figure sum.

As usual, there are also 500 Race to the CME Globe points available to the winner, as well as all-important world ranking points.

Below is the prize money payout for the CPKC Women’s Open.

CPKC Women's Open Prize Money Payout

Swipe to scroll horizontally
PositionPrize Money
1st$390,000
2nd$245,246
3rd$177,909
4th$137,626
5th$110,774
6th$90,633
7th$75,863
8th$66,465
9th$59,751
10th$54,380
11th$50,350
12th$46,993
13th$44,040
14th$41,355
15th$38,938
16th$36,789
17th$34,911
18th$33,299
19th$31,957
20th$30,882
21st$29,809
22nd$28,734
23rd$27,661
24th$26,585
25th$25,646
26th$24,707
27th$23,765
28th$22,826
29th$21,886
30th$21,080
31st$20,275
32nd$19,469
33rd$18,663
34th$17,857
35th$17,187
36th$16,515
37th$15,845
38th$15,173
39th$14,500
40th$13,964
41st$13,427
42nd$12,891
43rd$12,352
44th$11,816
45th$11,413
46th$11,010
47th$10,607
48th$10,204
49th$9,801
50th$9,398
51st$9,131
52nd$8,862
53rd$8,592
54th$8,325
55th$8,056
56th$7,786
57th$7,520
58th$7,250
59th$6,983
60th$6,714
61st$6,580
62nd$6,444
63rd$6,311
64th$6,177
65th$6,041

Who Are The Star Names In The CPKC Women's Open?

Brooke Henderson at the Amundi Evian Championship

Brooke Henderson won the event six years ago

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As well as defending champion Megan Khang, who beat Jin Young Ko in a playoff in 2023, there are many other top names from the women’s game heading to Calgary, including six of the world’s top 10.

The player who will generate most attention is Canadian superstar Brooke Henderson. She has 13 LPGA Tour wins to her name, including her national championship in 2018, and she’ll have the backing of most of the crowd as she looks for a repeat of that success.

Other huge names in the field include three-time winner of the event Lydia Ko, who remains one win short of a place in the LPGA Tour Hall of Fame following her one victory this season, the Hilton Grand Vacation Tournament of Champions.

World No.2 Lilia Vu is also in action, where she will be hoping to build on her most recent LPGA Tour success, the Meijer LPGA Classic, which she won in June.

Lilia Vu takes a shot during the KPMG Women's PGA Championship

Lilia Vu is looking for her second LPGA Tour win of the season

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Two-time LPGA Tour winner Rose Zhang also plays, along with Hannah Green, who ranks sixth in the world, helped by victories in the HSBC Women’s World Championship and JM Eagle LA Championship.

Lexi Thompson will also be playing in her 11th and potentially final CPKC Women’s Open after announcing she will be retiring from full-time professional golf at the end of the season.

Other former winners of the tournament competing here are 2022 champion Paula Reto, Ariya Jutanugarn, who won in 2016 and 2011 winner Britney Lincicome.

Where Is The CPKC Women’s Open?

For the first time in the tournament’s history, the event will be played at Earl Grey Golf Club in Calgary, Alberta. The course opened in 1919, and, in time for its centenary, renovations were completed in 2018.

Who Is Playing In The CPKC Women’s Open?

Some of the world’s best players are in the field, including defending champion Megan Khang, local favorite Brooke Henderson, former World No.1 Lydia Ko, who has three victories at the tournament, and two-time Major winner Lilia Vu.

Topics
Women's Golf
Mike Hall
Mike Hall
News Writer

Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories. 

He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game. 

Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course. 

Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸