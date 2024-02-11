Earning his PGA Tour card before the COVID-19 Pandemic, Doug Ghim has enjoyed a few years on the PGA Tour but, as of writing, is yet to pick up a title. In the middle of 2023, the American turned to experienced caddie, Shane Joel, with the duo producing a few strong results.

Who Is Doug Ghim's Caddie?

As mentioned, Joel is a very experienced caddie and has been on the golf bag for a number of players. These include Patrick Rodgers and Mark O'Meara, with Joel even linked to the golf bag of Tiger Woods back in 2011!

Speaking in 2011, O’Meara, Woods’ friend, made the recommendation of Joel, with Woods stating: “There's nobody I've committed to. Mark was nice enough to talk to me about it and said that Shane is available if I so choose. But going to this Major championship, I'm focused on this. After this event, I'll sit down and really look at it hopefully going to the playoffs.”

Growing up in Australia, Joel attended South Brisbane University and we believe he holds a handicap of around 4. Enjoying multiple successes with O'Meara, he notes his highlights as caddying for Major winners on both the LPGA and Champions Tour.

Ghim and Joel during the 2023 Fortinet Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

Claiming that if he wasn't a caddie he would be a greenkeeper, Joel is a supporter of Liverpool Football Club and lives in Dallas when not on the road. We believe he started working with Ghim in the middle of 2023, with the pair first spotted working together at the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship in May.