Who Is Davis Riley's Fiancée?

Davis Riley has enjoyed a very quick rise up the professional ranks and is a regular name on the leaderboard in PGA Tour events. Throughout his professional and amateur career, he has had his partner, Alexandra Patton, by his side.
In this piece, we get to know her a little bit better.
We believe that the pair met at the University of Alabama, where Alexandra studied Hospitality Management, Meeting and Event Planning. From there, according to her LinkedIn page, Alexandra went on to work at Phi Mu Alpha Zeta, before moving to the Business Consulting and Service company, Deloitte.
The couple are often seen together on Instagram, with Davis posting pictures of them at American Football games, social events and the odd golf tournament. Alexandra was actually present for her partner's victory at the 2020 TPC San Antonio Championship.
In her Instagram bio, Alexandra refers to herself as "@davis_riley’s #1 fan", with Davis recently proposing to his partner in early February. In the picture, Alexandra wrote: "James Davis Riley, you are more than I could have ever hoped and prayed for. You are the man of my dreams..." The date for their wedding is set to be the 2nd December 2022.
