Who Is Cameron Davis' Caddie?

Australian Cameron Davis had a very successful amateur career and has had one PGA Tour victory so far, coming at the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic. The man he had on the bag for that victory remains today and his name is Andrew Tschudin.

We believe he is also Australian and he is also quite the player himself, playing a number of events on the DP World Tour (formerly the European Tour). He also played in the 2004 US Open, won three times on the American Hooters Tour, twice on the Korean Tour and once on the ISPS Handa PGA Tour of Australasia

Eventually he turned to caddying, including a couple of short stints with two-time major winner Minjee Lee. We are unsure how he and Davis met, but as soon as he turned professional, Tschudin went along for the ride and has played a big role in the success of Davis in his career so far.

“I think working well with Andrew is one of the reasons why I've been able to bring out the golf that I have. He's a massive tool that's really elevated my game and not just the fact that he works super hard but just the way he communicates, as well,” Davis said of his looper.

“So I want to keep that as normal as possible. That's going to be one of the few things out there that can make each individual shot feel a little bit more like another golf shot without adding too much pressure on is just keeping that environment the same.”

Speaking to Golf Australia Tschudin said of Davis in April 2021;

“He’s improving each year I work with him which is really good … and I think it’s important that it’s slow and steady for him, too.

“There’s still a lot of work to be done, but when we play with other top players at the weekend, I’m confident now that he’ll match them.

“Just recently we played with Dustin Johnson and for quite a while there we were outperforming Dustin, which was great for Cam to see.

“I definitely think he’s got the game to become part of the top echelon of the game, but it takes time and these one-percenters that we’ve got to get right.

“But I have full belief that he’ll get there … the kid can play.”