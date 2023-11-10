Which Golfers Have Spent The Longest Time As World No.1?
Which players in the men's and women's game have spent the most time at the top of the golf world rankings?
Whether you're a fan or not, the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) has been the major way of judging men's professional golfers ever since it was introduced in April 1986.
The arrival of LIV Golf has called the OWGR into question for some, and the method of judging performances over a rolling two-year period has been difficult to understand at times.
In the women's game, the Women's World Golf Rankings, now known as the Rolex Rankings, has been in existence since February 2006.
As of the end of 2023, there have been 25 different golfers who have topped the men's OWGR, starting with Bernhard Langer who was the very first man to be World No.1 when they came into operation.
Unsurprisingly Tiger Woods holds the main two records for both consecutive weeks at the top with 281 and also the most total weeks spent as World No.1 with 683.
Greg Norman is the only one even nearly close in total weeks spent at the top with the Australian amassing 331 weeks as World No.1.
Dustin Johnson is third with 135, with Rory McIlroy fourth with 122 weeks and Sir Nick Faldo rounding out the top five with 97.
In terms of runs of consecutive weeks at the top, Woods holds the top two places with two huge spells as World No.1 of both 281 and 264 weeks, with again Norman next best with 96 consecutive weeks at the top.
Scottie Scheffler is the current top dog at the end of 2023, while Tom Lehman props up the list as the only man currently to have spent just one week as World No.1.
Most weeks spent as men's World No.1 golfer
- Tiger Woods - 683
- Greg Norman - 331
- Dustin Johnson - 135
- Rory McIlroy - 122
- Nick Faldo - 97
- Seve Ballesteros - 61
- Scottie Scheffler - 60
- Luke Donald - 56
- Jon Rahm - 52
- Jason Day - 51
Most weeks spent as women's World No.1 golfer
The Rolex Rankings have had a number of revisions since being introduced in 2006, since when there have been 18 women to have topped the rankings.
South Korean Jin Young Ko leads the way after a seven-week spell in 2023 took her to the top of the overall standings with a total of 169 weeks spent as World No.1.
That saw her overtake Mexican legend Lorena Ochoa, who has only had one spell at the top but that spell just happens to be a record 158-week reign that sees her in second in overall weeks spent as World No.1.
Lydia Ko rose to the top of women's golf aged just 17, and has spent a total of 125 weeks as World No.1 to put her in third overall.
Yani Tseng is fourth with 109 weeks and Inbee Park fifth at 106 weeks, while Swedish golfing legend Annika Sorenstam spent 60 weeks as number one.
- Jin Young Ko - 163
- Lorena Ochoa - 158
- Lydia Ko - 125
- Yani Tseng - 109
- Inbee Park - 106
- Annika Sorenstam - 60
- Nelly Korda - 37
- Jiyai Shin / Stacy Lewis - 25
- Shanshan Feng / Ariya Jutanugarn - 23
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
