What Putter Does Adam Scott Use?
The Australian uses one of the most unique putters out on Tour.
While Scott has spent most of his recent years with the same Scotty Cameron prototype putter in the bag, he switched into an L.A.B. Golf “Mezz.1 Proto” putter ahead of the 2022 Waste Management Phoenix Open.
L.A.B. stands for “Lie Angle Balance,” and it makes putters that are designed to reduce torque and twisting throughout the stroke. The brand came to prominence thanks to Scott putting a Directed Force model in the bag but he has said he put the Mezz.1 in because it has a more palatable look for him.
“I had experimented with their putters; in 2019, I used a shorter version of their original design for a few weeks on Tour and I like the technology,” Scott said. “They’ve designed a new shaped head, which I think is more appealing than the old one, and the performance is good. Obviously, that’s why I’m using it. I like what it does for me.”
“I think they’ve refined their design with this new head,” Scott said. “The original head, that Directed Force, maybe was hard for a lot of people to adjust to the size of the head, and this new [Mezz.1 Proto] is smaller, but has the same benefits…I thought the technology in the original was good, but now with the new head design, it feels, looks, does all the things better than the original head for me.”
The winged shape of the putter is said to enhance forgiveness across the face and the sole comes with 20 weights in the head to make sure it is properly weighted for Scott.
“The whole concept is lie-angle balanced,” Scott explained. “I’m not smart enough to explain the physics of it, but it swings very nicely.”
Since most golfers swing the putter on some degree of an arc, L.A.B.’s lie-angle balance design is all about helping keep the putter face square on that arc. As a result, with less twisting in the stroke the player should be able to putt with more stability and consistency.
