PGA Championship Prize Money 2021

Elliott Heath

How much will the winner earn this week at Kiawah Island?

PGA Championship Prize Money

PGA Championship Prize Money 2021

The PGA Championship returns to Kiawah Island for 2021, after playing at the same course in 2012 when Rory McIlroy won the Major.

The famous Ocean Course at Kiawah Island takes centre stage as the world’s best players compete for the Wanamaker Trophy.

However, the Wanamaker Trophy aside, there are plenty of other incentives on offer, including a split of the $11 million prize fund.

The prize fund stays the same as the previous three years, with the winner once again earning just short of $2 million.

Below we detail how the prize money breaks down for the 103rd PGA Championship.

Players that tie for a place will split an average of the combined winnings of their respective spots on the leaderboard.

  1. $1,980,000
  2. $1,188,000
  3. $748,000
  4. $528,000
  5. $450,500
  6. $380,000
  7. $343,650
  8. $319,600
  9. $295,600
  10. $272,380
  11. $251,590
  12. $242,400
  13. $214,800
  14. $199,050
  15. $184,280
  16. $170,700
  17. $161,000
  18. $152,000
  19. $143,000
  20. $134,000
  21. $125,000
  22. $116,000
  23. $107,000
  24. $100,000
  25. $93,000
  26. $87,000
  27. $82,000
  28. $77,000
  29. $74,000
  30. $71,000
  31. $68,000
  32. $65,000
  33. $62,000
  34. $59,000
  35. $56,000
  36. $53,000
  37. $50,000
  38. $48,000
  39. $46,000
  40. $44,000
  41. $42,000
  42. $40,000
  43. $38,000
  44. $36,000
  45. $34,000
  46. $32,000
  47. $30,250
  48. $28,500
  49. $27,500
  50. $26,500
  51. $25,500
  52. $25,000
  53. $24,500
  54. $24,000
  55. $23,500
  56. $23,000
  57. $22,500
  58. $22,200
  59. $21,900
  60. $21,600
  61. $21,400
  62. $21,200
  63. $21,000
  64. $20,800
  65. $20,600
  66. $20,400
  67. $20,200
  68. $20,000
  69. $19,800
  70. $19,600

Exemptions

The PGA Championship Winner will get the following exemptions

  • A lifetime exemption into the PGA Championship
  • The Masters – five-year exemption
  • US Open – five-year exemption
  • Open Championship – five-year exemption
  • PGA Tour – five-year exemption
  • A seven-year exemption on the European Tour
  • Two points for every $1,000 earned in the PGA Championship toward a berth on the rescheduled 2020 Ryder Cup, taking place in September 2021 (provided he is American-born)
  • 30 points toward the 2021 PGA Player of the Year Award (Note: Should a player win more than one major Championship in one year, an additional 50 bonus points for each win are awarded toward the PGA Player of the Year Award)
  • 100 points towards Official World Golf Ranking (Only 24 are awarded for winning a PGA Tour event)

Other PGA Championship Benefits

  • The top four scorers and ties in the PGA Championship are eligible to compete in the following year’s Masters.
  • The top 30 scorers and ties are exempt from local qualifying (but not Sectional) for the following year’s U.S. Open.

Last year’s Championship offered up a total purse of $11m, with the winner, Collin Morikawa, taking home $1.98m.

Paul Casey and Dustin Johnson shared T2, so they both earned $968,000, instead of the usual $1.188m on offer to second place.

The 2021 PGA Championship purse will rank third once again in the Major money standings, with the US Open offering a purse of $12m, The Masters paying out $11.5m and the Open Championship offering an increased $10.75m.