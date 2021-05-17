How much will the winner earn this week at Kiawah Island?

PGA Championship Prize Money 2021

The PGA Championship returns to Kiawah Island for 2021, after playing at the same course in 2012 when Rory McIlroy won the Major.

The famous Ocean Course at Kiawah Island takes centre stage as the world’s best players compete for the Wanamaker Trophy.

However, the Wanamaker Trophy aside, there are plenty of other incentives on offer, including a split of the $11 million prize fund.

The prize fund stays the same as the previous three years, with the winner once again earning just short of $2 million.

Below we detail how the prize money breaks down for the 103rd PGA Championship.

Players that tie for a place will split an average of the combined winnings of their respective spots on the leaderboard.

$1,980,000 $1,188,000 $748,000 $528,000 $450,500 $380,000 $343,650 $319,600 $295,600 $272,380 $251,590 $242,400 $214,800 $199,050 $184,280 $170,700 $161,000 $152,000 $143,000 $134,000 $125,000 $116,000 $107,000 $100,000 $93,000 $87,000 $82,000 $77,000 $74,000 $71,000 $68,000 $65,000 $62,000 $59,000 $56,000 $53,000 $50,000 $48,000 $46,000 $44,000 $42,000 $40,000 $38,000 $36,000 $34,000 $32,000 $30,250 $28,500 $27,500 $26,500 $25,500 $25,000 $24,500 $24,000 $23,500 $23,000 $22,500 $22,200 $21,900 $21,600 $21,400 $21,200 $21,000 $20,800 $20,600 $20,400 $20,200 $20,000 $19,800 $19,600

Exemptions

The PGA Championship Winner will get the following exemptions

A lifetime exemption into the PGA Championship

The Masters – five-year exemption

US Open – five-year exemption

Open Championship – five-year exemption

PGA Tour – five-year exemption

A seven-year exemption on the European Tour

Two points for every $1,000 earned in the PGA Championship toward a berth on the rescheduled 2020 Ryder Cup, taking place in September 2021 (provided he is American-born)

30 points toward the 2021 PGA Player of the Year Award (Note: Should a player win more than one major Championship in one year, an additional 50 bonus points for each win are awarded toward the PGA Player of the Year Award)

100 points towards Official World Golf Ranking (Only 24 are awarded for winning a PGA Tour event)

Other PGA Championship Benefits

The top four scorers and ties in the PGA Championship are eligible to compete in the following year’s Masters.

The top 30 scorers and ties are exempt from local qualifying (but not Sectional) for the following year’s U.S. Open.

Last year’s Championship offered up a total purse of $11m, with the winner, Collin Morikawa, taking home $1.98m.

Paul Casey and Dustin Johnson shared T2, so they both earned $968,000, instead of the usual $1.188m on offer to second place.

The 2021 PGA Championship purse will rank third once again in the Major money standings, with the US Open offering a purse of $12m, The Masters paying out $11.5m and the Open Championship offering an increased $10.75m.