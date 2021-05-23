The American is one back heading into the final round of the PGA Championship despite, what he thinks is, the worst putting display of his career

Brooks Koepka: ‘Worst Putting Performance Of My Career’

Brooks Koepka thinks that his Saturday 70 at the PGA Championship was “the worst putting performance” of his career.

The four-time Major winner is six under par after 54 holes at Kiawah Island, one back of Phil Mickelson who he plays with in the final group.

“It just feels good, feels normal. It’s what you’re supposed to do, what you practice for,” Koepka said after putting himself in position to win the championship for the third time.

“I’m right where I want to be, and we’ll see how tomorrow goes. Just be within three of the lead going into the back nine and you’ve got a chance.

“That was the worst putting performance I think I’ve ever had in my career. Can’t get much worse. I thought 70 was about the highest I could have shot today.

“I don’t know why I felt like I made a big enough stroke, it was just maybe felt a little slow.

“This putting green I think is a little faster than the greens today. I don’t know, I’ll go figure this out here shortly.

“From inside 10 feet, I’m usually banging it in the back of the cup. If it misses it’s going three, four feet by. I didn’t have any of those, so obviously it’s a speed issue and not trusting it.”

Koepka was actually +0.09 in Strokes Gained: Putting so the statistics don’t quite illustrate his thoughts.

The two-time PGA Champion is looking forward to playing in the final group with Mickelson as he looks to match Lefty’s total of five Majors.

“Yeah, it’ll be nice. At least I can see what Phil is doing and then I don’t have to turn back and look and see what he’s up to,” Koepka said.

“Looking forward to it. Got a chance, and everybody will be in front of me so I know what I’ve got to do.”