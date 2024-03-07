The Member's-Only Cap Justin Thomas Wears In Full Swing Season 2 From The Brand He's An Investor In

Two-time Major champion Justin Thomas once again stars in Full Swing, with the American appearing throughout season 2 of the Netflix show, most notably in Episode 6: Pick Six.

JT is seen across the eight-part docuseries and in one particular interview is wearing some very cool headwear that is different to his usual Titleist cap. So what is it?

It's a special member's only Greyson cap called the 'Crimson Wolf Trucker Hat'. This particular item of headwear is only available to Crimson Wolf members, with the cap coming in at $48.

Thomas was seen wearing the Arctic White colorway, one of two options along with the Shepherd Black option.

The Crimson Wolf membership comes in at $400 per year, which includes access to purchase limited edition items adorned with the Crimson Wolf logo, an annual Crimson Wolf Welcome Package, early shopping access, invites to community events and free shipping.

Greyson also offers a Spirit Wolf membership for $400 and a Black Wolf membership at $1,000 - each coming with their own special wolf logo.

"We believe in the concepts of community, camaraderie and loyalty .. coupled with the passion for shared values and objectives," the Greyson membership website states.

"Our Members Only experience exists as a commUNITY of the most passionate and loyal Pack Members, and we strive to create environments that are built with integrity and creativity."

Thomas was spotted wearing the Greyson cap in season 2 of Full Swing on Netflix (Image credit: Netflix)

Thomas signed with the brand in 2022 and is now also an investor.

“The opportunity to have Justin join the team is beyond a dream for me," Charlie Schaefer, Greyson Founder, said.

"I have had the fortune of seeing how a great friendship evolves into two individuals passionately and creatively telling stories together. Since the start, his commitment has gone beyond his wardrobe. Ahead of every event he puts deliberate care into selecting his scripts, making sure they express his individuality and style while also letting his own creativity take over.

"We have forged a loyalty, without forced measures, and have organically built our trust in each other. We are thrilled to be a part of his journey beyond golf.”