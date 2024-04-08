Springtime in Georgia, at Augusta National, surrounded by the magnolias and azaleas that, if the weather has behaved, will be out in full color. It’s a simply wonderful place to sit back and enjoy a glass of wine (and watch a bit of golf).

On the list of prohibited items at the Masters – which includes flags, banners, certain chairs and golf shoes with metal spikes – are food, beverage and coolers. However, that doesn’t mean you can’t consume alcohol on the course, just that you’ll have to visit one of the many concessions stands. In other words, don’t be filling your bag with a 24-pack of Bud Light.

The concessions menu at the Masters is wonderfully simple, offering a selection of extremely tasty sandwiches and snacks. Unlike most sporting events, food and drink at the Masters is very reasonably priced – and that includes alcohol.

Although you’re not going to find your favorite whisky on the drinks menu, or elaborate cocktails, you will find one or two beers that do a wonderful job of quenching your thirst after walking a few holes.

Can you drink alcohol at the Masters? The answer is yes (Image credit: Getty Images)

On the beer front, it’s usually the case that your options will include a domestic light beer, Crow’s Nest, and an import. Meanwhile, there’s likely to be a white wine (chardonnay) on the menu, too. You’re looking at around $5-$6 for an alcoholic beverage, and with that you’ll receive a special memento, one that you’re allowed to walk out of the grounds with: a famous Masters plastic cup.

Your typical concessions menu at the Masters (Image credit: Getty Images)

Although you can drink alcohol at the Masters, this tournament couldn’t be more different to the Waste Management Phoenix Open: the patrons are here for the golf. You might see the odd patron having a doze in their Masters chair after a Crow’s Nest or two in the afternoon sun. However, you’re not going to see large groups of fans on some kind of mission to drink the bars dry. Such behaviour, well, it’s simply not tolerated. The unofficial message is, ‘Enjoy yourself , but cross the line and you’ll be removed quicker than it takes Bryson DeChambeau to go from backswing to impact.