Can You Drink Alcohol At The Masters?
There are many rules in place for patrons at Augusta, but what is the policy on drinking?
Springtime in Georgia, at Augusta National, surrounded by the magnolias and azaleas that, if the weather has behaved, will be out in full color. It’s a simply wonderful place to sit back and enjoy a glass of wine (and watch a bit of golf).
On the list of prohibited items at the Masters – which includes flags, banners, certain chairs and golf shoes with metal spikes – are food, beverage and coolers. However, that doesn’t mean you can’t consume alcohol on the course, just that you’ll have to visit one of the many concessions stands. In other words, don’t be filling your bag with a 24-pack of Bud Light.
The concessions menu at the Masters is wonderfully simple, offering a selection of extremely tasty sandwiches and snacks. Unlike most sporting events, food and drink at the Masters is very reasonably priced – and that includes alcohol.
Although you’re not going to find your favorite whisky on the drinks menu, or elaborate cocktails, you will find one or two beers that do a wonderful job of quenching your thirst after walking a few holes.
On the beer front, it’s usually the case that your options will include a domestic light beer, Crow’s Nest, and an import. Meanwhile, there’s likely to be a white wine (chardonnay) on the menu, too. You’re looking at around $5-$6 for an alcoholic beverage, and with that you’ll receive a special memento, one that you’re allowed to walk out of the grounds with: a famous Masters plastic cup.
Although you can drink alcohol at the Masters, this tournament couldn’t be more different to the Waste Management Phoenix Open: the patrons are here for the golf. You might see the odd patron having a doze in their Masters chair after a Crow’s Nest or two in the afternoon sun. However, you’re not going to see large groups of fans on some kind of mission to drink the bars dry. Such behaviour, well, it’s simply not tolerated. The unofficial message is, ‘Enjoy yourself , but cross the line and you’ll be removed quicker than it takes Bryson DeChambeau to go from backswing to impact.
Michael has been with Golf Monthly since 2008. As a multimedia journalist, he has also worked for The Football Association, where he created content to support the men's European Championships, The FA Cup, London 2012, and FA Women's Super League. As content editor at Foremost Golf, Michael worked closely with golf's biggest equipment manufacturers, and has developed an in-depth knowledge of this side of the industry. He's now a regular contributor, covering instruction, equipment and feature content. Michael has interviewed many of the game's biggest stars, including six world number ones, and has attended and reported on many Major Championships and Ryder Cups. He's a member of Formby Golf Club.
