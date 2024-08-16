Who Is Sungjae Im's Wife?
Multiple PGA Tour winner Sungjae Im married his wife in December 2022, where wedding guests got some very special gifts
Sungjae Im is one of South Korea's top male professional golfers, with multiple victories on the PGA Tour and Korean Tour as well as a runner-up finish at The Masters.
But who is his wife? Little is known about the woman he married in 2017, who he clearly likes to keep private after she first appeared on his Instagram in their wedding photo.
The pair tied the knot in December 2017 at Lotte Hotel World in Seoul. He is not from the capital city of South Korea, but she may well be - although we can only speculate.
One very cool aspect of their wedding was the fact that guests all received custom Scotty Cameron putters, with Im being an aficionado and keen collector of the iconic putter brand.
Wedding guests posted photos of their new flat sticks on social media, with images seen of both mallet and Newport blade style models signed by Sungjae himself. Not much is known about the guest list, either, but KLPGA pros Jiyoo Nidat and Lee Hyun Kyung were guests to have posted their Scotty Camerons on Instagram.
His wife has also caddied for him in both the 2023 and 2024 Masters Par 3 Contests.
"It was a little hot out here today, but I had a great time with my wife," Im said at the 2023 Masters. "She told me she enjoyed seeing me play up close."
The Korean was T2 in his Masters debut in 2022 and has also had his dad on the bag during the contest, where he was seen hitting the green on the 9th hole.
Sungjae Im's wife was also present when he won the 2023 Woori Financial Group Championship on the Korean Tour, which he successfully defended the very next year.
Those were Im's second and third Korean Tour victories.
Im and his wife are believed to live in the town of Duluth just outside of Atlanta, where he bought a home in 2020.
He lives near TPC Sugarloaf, where he is thought to do most of his practice.
Atlanta has a large Korean population and is also home to the busiest airport in the world, so it's easy for the pair to get around. “Obviously hotel to hotel was not easy but having somewhere to settle down, to have my house and Atlanta is great, to commute, huge airport, a lot of flights to everywhere, so it all came together very well,” he said.
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news team as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays off of a six handicap. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: Titleist TSi2
Hybrids: Titleist 816 H1
Irons: Mizuno MP5 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: Srixon Z Star XV
