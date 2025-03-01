Shaun Norris Facts: 10 Things To Know About The South African Golfer

Since turning professional in 2002, Shaun Norris has achieved a string of victories on several circuits, including the DP World Tour.

Here are 10 things to know about the South African.

Shaun Norris Facts

1. Shaun Norris was born in Johannesburg, South Africa, on 14 May 1982.

2. Among his amateur achievements was appearing for his country in the 2002 Eisenhower Trophy.

3. He turned professional in 2002, and initially played on the Sunshine Tour.

4. Norris’ maiden pro win came on the North Carolina-based Tarheel Tour in 2007, when he beat Matt Cannon and William McGirt by four in the Southern Open.

5. Norris’ first full season on the DP World Tour came in 2011 after he earned his card via Q-School.

6. Later, Norris played on the Asian Tour and the Japan Tour, and it was on the latter where he had most success, winning seven times between 2016 and 2024.

7. His maiden Major appearance came 15 years after he turned pro, when he competed in the 2017 Open at Royal Birkdale, finishing T62.

Shaun Norris' maiden Major appearance came in the 2017 Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

8. He won the Sunshine Tour Order of Merit for the 2021/22 season.

9. He claimed his first DP World Tour win in the inaugural Steyn City Championship in 2022, where he staged a back-nine comeback to take the title by three over Dean Burmester.

Shaun Norris won the 2022 Steyn City Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

10. Later that year, he signed for LIV Golf. In the inaugural tournament in London he finished T22.

Shaun Norris Bio

Swipe to scroll horizontally Full Name Shaun Patrick Norris Born 14 May 1982 - Johannesburg, South Africa Height 1.88 m (6 ft 2 in) Turned Pro 2002 Former Tours Asian Tour LIV Golf Tarheel Tour Current Tours DP World Tour Japan Golf Tour Sunshine Tour Professional Wins 13 Highest OWGR 54th Best Finish In A Major T61: 2018 Open

Shaun Norris Wins