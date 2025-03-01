Shaun Norris Facts: 10 Things To Know About The South African Golfer
Shaun Norris has played on several circuits throughout his long professional career - here are 10 things to know about him
Since turning professional in 2002, Shaun Norris has achieved a string of victories on several circuits, including the DP World Tour.
Here are 10 things to know about the South African.
Shaun Norris Facts
1. Shaun Norris was born in Johannesburg, South Africa, on 14 May 1982.
2. Among his amateur achievements was appearing for his country in the 2002 Eisenhower Trophy.
3. He turned professional in 2002, and initially played on the Sunshine Tour.
4. Norris’ maiden pro win came on the North Carolina-based Tarheel Tour in 2007, when he beat Matt Cannon and William McGirt by four in the Southern Open.
5. Norris’ first full season on the DP World Tour came in 2011 after he earned his card via Q-School.
6. Later, Norris played on the Asian Tour and the Japan Tour, and it was on the latter where he had most success, winning seven times between 2016 and 2024.
7. His maiden Major appearance came 15 years after he turned pro, when he competed in the 2017 Open at Royal Birkdale, finishing T62.
8. He won the Sunshine Tour Order of Merit for the 2021/22 season.
9. He claimed his first DP World Tour win in the inaugural Steyn City Championship in 2022, where he staged a back-nine comeback to take the title by three over Dean Burmester.
10. Later that year, he signed for LIV Golf. In the inaugural tournament in London he finished T22.
Shaun Norris Bio
Full Name
Shaun Patrick Norris
Born
14 May 1982 - Johannesburg, South Africa
Height
1.88 m (6 ft 2 in)
Turned Pro
2002
Former Tours
Asian Tour
LIV Golf
Tarheel Tour
Current Tours
DP World Tour
Japan Golf Tour
Sunshine Tour
Professional Wins
13
Highest OWGR
54th
Best Finish In A Major
T61: 2018 Open
Shaun Norris Wins
Tour
Event
Score
Tarheel Tour
2007 Southern Open
-20 (four shots)
Sunshine Tour
2008 Africa Open
-13 (six shots)
Sunshine Tour
2011 Nashua Masters
-9 (one shot)
Asian Tour
2015 Yeangder Tournament Players Championship
12 (two shots)
Asian Tour/Japan Golf Tour
2016 Leopalace 21 Myanmar Open
-14 (four shots)
Japan Golf Tour
2017 Japan Golf Tour Championship
-13 (four shots)
Japan Golf Tour
2018 Heiwa PGM Championship
-14 (one shot)
Japan Golf Tour
2019 Tokai Classic
-9 (one shot)
Japan Golf Tour
2021 Golf Partner Pro-Am Tournament
-21 (playoff)
Japan Golf Tour
2021 Japan Open Golf Championship
-19 (four shots)
DP World Tour/Sunshine Tour
2022 Steyn City Championship
-25 (three shots)
Japan Golf Tour
2024 Golf Nippon Series JT Cup
-12 (two shots)
DP World Tour
2024 Alfred Dunhill Championship
-13 (one shot)
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
