Shaun Norris Facts: 10 Things To Know About The South African Golfer

Shaun Norris has played on several circuits throughout his long professional career - here are 10 things to know about him

Shaun Norris takes a shot at the Investec South African Open Championship
Shaun Norris has 13 professional victories
Mike Hall
By
published

Since turning professional in 2002, Shaun Norris has achieved a string of victories on several circuits, including the DP World Tour.

Here are 10 things to know about the South African.

Shaun Norris Facts

1. Shaun Norris was born in Johannesburg, South Africa, on 14 May 1982.

2. Among his amateur achievements was appearing for his country in the 2002 Eisenhower Trophy.

3. He turned professional in 2002, and initially played on the Sunshine Tour.

4. Norris’ maiden pro win came on the North Carolina-based Tarheel Tour in 2007, when he beat Matt Cannon and William McGirt by four in the Southern Open.

5. Norris’ first full season on the DP World Tour came in 2011 after he earned his card via Q-School.

6. Later, Norris played on the Asian Tour and the Japan Tour, and it was on the latter where he had most success, winning seven times between 2016 and 2024.

7. His maiden Major appearance came 15 years after he turned pro, when he competed in the 2017 Open at Royal Birkdale, finishing T62.

Shaun Norris at the 2017 Open

Shaun Norris' maiden Major appearance came in the 2017 Open

8. He won the Sunshine Tour Order of Merit for the 2021/22 season.

9. He claimed his first DP World Tour win in the inaugural Steyn City Championship in 2022, where he staged a back-nine comeback to take the title by three over Dean Burmester.

Shaun Norris with the Steyn City Championship trophy

Shaun Norris won the 2022 Steyn City Championship

10. Later that year, he signed for LIV Golf. In the inaugural tournament in London he finished T22.

Shaun Norris Bio

Full Name

Shaun Patrick Norris

Born

14 May 1982 - Johannesburg, South Africa

Height

1.88 m (6 ft 2 in)

Turned Pro

2002

Former Tours

Asian Tour

LIV Golf

Tarheel Tour

Current Tours

DP World Tour

Japan Golf Tour

Sunshine Tour

Professional Wins

13

Highest OWGR

54th

Best Finish In A Major

T61: 2018 Open

Shaun Norris Wins

Tour

Event

Score

Tarheel Tour

2007 Southern Open

-20 (four shots)

Sunshine Tour

2008 Africa Open

-13 (six shots)

Sunshine Tour

2011 Nashua Masters

-9 (one shot)

Asian Tour

2015 Yeangder Tournament Players Championship

12 (two shots)

Asian Tour/Japan Golf Tour

2016 Leopalace 21 Myanmar Open

-14 (four shots)

Japan Golf Tour

2017 Japan Golf Tour Championship

-13 (four shots)

Japan Golf Tour

2018 Heiwa PGM Championship

-14 (one shot)

Japan Golf Tour

2019 Tokai Classic

-9 (one shot)

Japan Golf Tour

2021 Golf Partner Pro-Am Tournament

-21 (playoff)

Japan Golf Tour

2021 Japan Open Golf Championship

-19 (four shots)

DP World Tour/Sunshine Tour

2022 Steyn City Championship

-25 (three shots)

Japan Golf Tour

2024 Golf Nippon Series JT Cup

-12 (two shots)

DP World Tour

2024 Alfred Dunhill Championship

-13 (one shot)

Mike Hall
Mike Hall
News Writer

